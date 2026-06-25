Cue The Awws: Tom Holland's Cute Nickname For Zendaya Just Went Viral

Tom Holland and Zendaya have spent years being one of those celebrity couples fans cannot stop watching, partly because they are so good at keeping the actual personal stuff personal. They will pose on a red carpet, talk about upcoming Spider-Man projects and laugh through press questions, but the little private details usually stay tucked away. Which is probably why one quick name drop from Holland just sent fans into full swoon mode. Seriously, cue the awws, because Spider-Man just called his partner by her nickname and it's going viral.

During the Rome premiere for Spider-Man: Brand New Day , Holland was caught on video calling Zendaya “Maree,” her middle name. The moment occurred while the two were on the red carpet, and you can see it for yourself in CapitalBuzz's Instagram post below. He was not making a big romantic declaration. He was just trying to get her attention, and the name he used gave fans a tiny glimpse of how he talks to her when the cameras are not the point.

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It is honestly one of the most adorable things I have seen in some time. The Uncharted star interrupts her red carpet answer, asking:

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Maree, what’s the name of that place?

Zendaya doesn’t look phased and doesn’t miss a beat. She turns and answers:

Yeah… Giolitti’s. [Turns back to the interviewer] That’s where we are going after this.

To most of the world, the actress is just Zendaya. One name, instantly recognizable, no last name required. But to Holland, at least in that moment, she was Maree, and that feels like a much more personal window into their relationship than any glossy answer on a press tour.

There is also a fun bit of history there. The Euphoria breakout was born Zendaya Coleman, but she has long gone by her first name professionally. In a 2016 Allure interview, she explained the decision in very “her” fashion, saying she thought it was cool, “like Cher or Prince.” It was a clean, confident move, and it clearly worked. Nearly a decade later, she is one of the rare performers whose first name alone does all the work.

That makes Holland calling her Maree even sweeter. Honestly, I get why people are melting over it. My grandparents had something very similar. My grandfather would call my grandmother by her middle name, and I always found it endearing. As a kid, it felt like hearing a tiny piece of their marriage that belonged only to them. What could be more adorable than a window into their relationship?

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(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel)

The “Maree” moment feels like one of those details couples collect over time. The timing also gives the clip a little extra charge. The pair are back together on the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour, promoting the franchise that first put them in each other’s orbit. Fans have watched them grow from Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars into one of Hollywood’s most closely followed couples, all while Peter Parker and MJ’s relationship story has gone through its own emotional meat grinder.

After No Way Home, Peter is living in a world where everyone has forgotten him, including MJ. That means the new movie is walking into some pretty heavy emotional territory. So naturally fans are going to grab onto any warm real-life moment between Holland and Zendaya that they can get.