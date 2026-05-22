Cue Awws: Zendaya And Tom Holland Continued Being Couples Goals While On Set For Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, one that constantly releases new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will finally catch up with Tom Holland's hero after No Way Home's twist ending. And Zendaya describing working with her romantic partner on the movie is truly couples goals.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer showed how strange things are between Peter and MJ, thanks to Doctor Strange's spell erasing her memories. Fans are eager to see if they're able to reunite, and in a conversation with Elle, Zendaya gushed about working with Holland on the blockbuster. In her words:

And then Spider-Man was a dream; I get to go to work every day with my best friend, the person that I love. We bring our dogs to work; it’s like a family affair. We grew up on those movies! It’s like coming home.

How sweet is that? Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will remember that this pair of A-listers met and fell in love while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming together, and Brand New Day marks their fourth movie within the MCU. The pair are also both in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, although it's currently unclear how many scenes they'll actually have together on the epic drama.

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While both actors' profiles have continuously grown in the years since their first Spider-Man movie, it's heartening to hear how filming Brand New Day was like "coming home" for them. Although Zendaya's comments are likely only going to increase discourse about whether or not the pair secretly tied the knot.

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In early March, there were reports that Zendaya and Tom Holland actually got married, but the actors haven't confirmed or denied this claim. They were engaged back in January of 2025, to the delight of fans out there. We'll just have to wait and see how they collaborate in Brand New Day, and if they are actually married or not.

(Image credit: Sony)

The limited footage from the new Spider-Man movie showed Tom Holland's Peter Parker living a solitary life, helping a world where no one remembers who he is. But he's continuing to monitor MJ and Ned through social media, and also seemingly moving into their building. Will their love overcome Doctor Strange's spell? Only time will tell.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Since it'll be here soon, hopefully, we're treated to some footage to help hold us over.