Tron: Ares' Cameron Monaghan Admits He Was So Obsessed With The Movie's Awesome Set, He'd Show Up On His Days Off

As we eagerly await the cinematic offerings of the 2024 movie schedule , one title set for release in 2025 has captured our imagination: Tron: Ares. The third installment in the Disney franchise, featuring Jared Leto and a returning Jeff Bridges, is rapidly materializing into something tangible and thrilling. In an exclusive insight into the world of the upcoming Disney movie , Cameron Monaghan reveals his deep connection and fascination with the set of the highly anticipated film. According to the Shameless veteran, the set was so “awesome” he’d show up on his days off, a testament to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the movie.

During a conversation at the Calgary Expo (via Collider ), Monaghan shared personal stories about his love and involvement in the Tron saga, a journey that began years before becoming cast in the sequel to one of the greatest science fiction movies ever. The Gotham alum says he first saw the original film on an international flight and was immediately struck by its imagery. He told the outlet:

I think I first saw the first Tron on a plane when I was younger. It was an international flight. I remember watching the original, and I thought it was from the '90s or something because it was pretty amazing how a movie from that era could look that amazing and utilizing computers the way they did.

This early exposure to the film's groundbreaking visuals had a profound impact on him, a fascination that only intensified over the years. Now part of the Tron: Ares cast , Monaghan believes the new installment will further advance the franchise's innovative legacy. He expressed great admiration for the film's direction and the meticulousness of the practical sets, which he found so compelling that he would visit them even on his days off. He continued:

I think this one, in a very similar way, is going to really push forward what can be done, from a visual perspective. I would sometimes even come in on days I wasn’t working, because that set was really amazing. A lot of the practical sets were pretty phenomenal, and I would love to go look at those as well.

The Giver actor’s fascination with the set should have longtime fans excited. Much like the earlier entries, Ares is set to deliver the visual spectacle. As the actor describes, the sets don’t just sound like film sets but intricate pieces of the expansive Tron universe.

While the full impact of the next installment on the Tron series' timeline remains somewhat shrouded in mystery, we have a few intriguing details. Jared Leto's character, Ares, is an AI transitioning into the human world, though it's still unclear if he will emerge as a savior or a threat to mankind. Additionally, Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski has revealed that the new movie's plot draws inspiration from Ascension's original storyline.

Tron: Ares will be released exclusively in theaters on October 10, 2025. In the meantime, you can watch the first two movies with a Disney+ subscription .