Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 5 Veto, And The Intriguing Decision The Winner Must Make

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, August 10th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Ava Pearl went from floater to Week 5 Head of Household, though she may end up wishing she never won it by the time that Thursday ends. Ava put up Zach Cornell, Week 1 HOH Vince Panaro, and Keanu Soto for eviction, but with the veto up for grabs, there was always a chance one of them would come down.

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother's live feeds, which means I know who won the veto, as well as the intriguing decision the winner is facing as the time to decide dwindles down. Here's who won, and why Zach's secret power could make all the difference in how the rest of this week goes.

(Image credit: CBS)

Katherine Won The Week 5 Veto

It's a big week for "floaters" in the game, as Katherine Woodman came out of nowhere and snagged the Week 5 veto. Frankly, it's a good thing she did win it because Ava had floated her name as a renomination option. She's not a target to anyone else, so this is a rare veto she can use with little consequence to her own game, in my opinion. Whether she'll use it to make a move is a different story, and there are a couple of factors that could influence her decision.

(Image credit: CBS)

Katherine Using The Veto Could Depend On Zach And Rachel

Katherine has been telling people she doesn't want to use the veto, noting that it would go further with many in the house who would not want to see nominations change. At the same time, she's also talked about how Zach is on the block, and she sees him as someone she really wants out of the game.

What Kat doesn't know is that Zach's $10,000 he won in the Big Brother Season 27 premiere has a catch. He can give that money to the HOH in order to use it to take himself off the block if nominated. In short, Zach is likely going to take himself off the block, meaning Ava will have to renominate at least one person.

More on Big Brother (Image credit: CBS) There Are 6 Big Brother Season 27 Houseguests I Feel Strongly About (For Good And Bad Reasons)

If Kat is worried about Zach potentially winning HOH, and would use the veto to save either Keanu or Vince to serve as a shield for herself, I think there's a solid chance she'd save one of them. The tricky thing is that we don't know when or how Zach will be able to use his power, and if Kat will still have the veto in hand when he uses the power.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Big Brother live feeds are a must to get the full scope of what's happening in the game, so why not subscribe to Paramount+? Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

If I had to guess, I would think that Zach will not be allowed to activate his power until after Kat has used her veto. This is just speculation on my end, however, as that was how Kelley Jorgensen announced her secret power to ultimately remove herself from the block. All this to say, Kat may have no idea about this until it's too late

Another big factor is an interesting conversation between Rachel Reilly and Kat, which involved Morgan Pope. Rachel went to Kat and told her that Morgan believes "everyone wants to evict the showmance." Morgan didn't quite say it like that, but I could definitely see Kat using the veto if she thinks Morgan will now be put up by Ava. If she does, it's wild to say, but I think Keanu will be safe this week despite his dominant streak of veto wins.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The 2025 TV schedule is heating up, but there's still plenty of season left to enjoy for those who want to catch up by watching on Paramount+.