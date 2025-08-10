Dakota Johnson, Kate Hudson And Goldie Hawn All Hung Out On Vacay Together, And I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall

At some point or another, everyone needs a vacation, and that includes an actor like Kate Hudson. It goes without saying that film sets can be pretty grueling. And actors have long days, hundreds of takes and thousands of lines to memorize. So I was happy to see that Hudson decided to get in some downtime before starting production on Season 2 of her Netflix comedy, Running Point. Joining Hudson for some R&R were none other than her mother, Goldie Hawn, and friend Dakota Johnson, and I wish I could have been a fly on the wall.

The three movie stars recently all hung out together while on vacation in beautiful Colorado (and I have to assume my non-existent invite got lost in the mail). In a slideshow posted to Instagram by the Bride Wars actress, Hudson, her mother Goldie Hawn, and Johnson can be seen cozied up together, with Hudson’s daughter snuggled in the Materialist’s stars lap. Check out all of the sweet photos below:

The lighting is dim, and everyone is smiling. I can just imagine the girl talk between these three is potentially the best ever. I’m so glad the newly single Johnson decided to join this family vacay, after her split from fiancé, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The two officially called it quits after 8 years together on and off, and I can't imagine a better way to relax now than with a mountain escape with friends.

Personally, I'd love to know what Dakota Johnson thinks about the viral Coldplay concert cheating scandal,. If that did come up during the trip, though, I'd imagine the famous mother daughter duo would be air-tight confidants.

In short, though, Kate Hudson's photos paint a picture of a truly epic trip. The Instagram post shows Hudson riding on a mountain bike, traveling by horseback and soaking up the sun among stunning fields of wildflowers and the mountainscape. They say the secret to remaining young is self-care and staying active and, if that’s the case, the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star might live forever.

Also, if Dakota Johnson seems like a random addition to this excursion, think again. The Fifty Shades Of Grey actress, similar to Hudson, comes from a long dynasty of actors. Both Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith, and Goldie Hawn were Hollywood "It Girls" between the ‘70s and ‘90s, with big movies such Working Girl and Private Benjamin, respectively. So it checks out that their wildly successful daughters would be good friends.

While I know they’re on vacation, I secretly hope they talked a little shop anyways. The Almost Famous actress is rom-com royalty, and I need her and Johnson to exchange notes now that the latter has the 2025 movie release Splitsville on the horizon.

Of course, I'm probably getting too ahead of myself when it comes to speculating about what Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson talked about while on vacation with Goldie Hawn. What matters most is whether the group had a fun and safe time. I may or may not be feeling a touch of FOMO after seeing Hudson's photos but, quite frankly, I love to see a celebrity friendship like this one.