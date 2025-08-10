Jennifer Aniston Reveals What She And Courteney Cox Talk About Most 'Bores People To Tears' (But I Beg To Differ)

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox came to fame in 1994 as two of the stars of Friends, quickly becoming among the most recognizable stars in the world on one of the best sitcoms of all time. They grew close over the next decade, forming a bond that remains as strong as ever today, 30 years later. So what do the actresses talk about when they get together? It turns out their favorite topic is something Aniston says “bores people to tears.”

When Jennifer Aniston — who played Rachel Green on Friends — sees her BFF Courteney Cox — aka Monica Gellar — it doesn’t sound like there’s too much discussion about their work projects, with Aniston set to return to The Morning Show Season 4 in September and Cox going another round with the Ghostface killer(s) when Scream 7 hits theaters in 2026. Instead, the topic on the table might surprise some, as Aniston told People:

We usually talk interior design. It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it's what we love. It's our love language.

I’m going to have to respectfully but strongly disagree with Jennifer Aniston that this would be boring. I would personally be enthralled to watch the real-life buddies pick apart details of a room or hear their preferences on wall color, furniture and state-of-the-art features (because you KNOW the Friends stars and the people they hang with would have the best of the best).

I know HGTV has been having a tough time recently, but the home design network might want to consider giving these actresses a platform so they can bore people to tears on a larger scale.

It’s not the topic that matters, it’s the fact that Friends fanatics like myself invite the characters of the endlessly rewatchable series into our homes on a regular basis, and it’s really heartwarming to know that the love we see between Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey was there, even when the cameras weren’t rolling.

Just seeing them interact in any way makes us happy, like when they call each other by their wild nicknames or share sweet tributes for their former co-stars’ birthdays. The cast finally reunited in 2021 for Friends: The Reunion (available to stream with an HBO Max subscription), which isn’t likely to happen again. In fact, Courteney Cox shut down the idea of another reunion even before Matthew Perry died.

Unless Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox show up on the third and final season of Lisa Kudrow’s The Comeback next year (which I’m totally keeping my fingers crossed for), there’s simply not that much hope of new collaborations between the Friends stars. So would I listen to these two beloved actresses drone on about interior design? Yes, I would. In fact, I think that would be just kick-you-in-the-crotch, spit-on-your-neck fantastic.

I’ll likely never be privy to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox’s interior design talk, but not to worry; I’ve been just fine with my Friends reruns. You can catch every hilarious Chandler joke, offbeat Phoebe quote and Joey food reference on HBO Max, with all 10 seasons and the reunion available to stream.