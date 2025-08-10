‘Get This…’: Sophie Turner Didn’t Hold Back After Someone Criticized Her For Being At A Concert And Not With Her Kids

Aside from being arguably one of the most recognizable actresses in the world, Sophie Turner is also a mother to two girls. Turner shares Willa (5) and Delphine (3) with former husband Joe Jonas. When she’s not parenting or working though, Turner is known to enjoy some downtime with friends, and she recently did just that when seeing an Oasis concert. Turner’s post about the event drew backlash, as a fan chided her for not being with her daughters. After that, the 29-year-old actress clapped back with thoughts.

Sophie Turner took to Instagram to post about the fun she’d had at the Oasis concert. The post – which included a carousel of photos – not only earned a large number of likes, but fans also took the comments to share positive comments. One user, however, took issue with the fact that Turner was away from her children. The commenter shaded the mother of two with the following comments:

I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.

Ultimately, the Game of Thrones actress didn’t take too kindly the assertion that she’d “forgotten” her two children. She eventually penned a response under the message, which spawned a massive thread. With that, the A-lister proceeded to bring up legal detail involving her kids and her former spouse:

Ah, I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves. So…. Get this….There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have a custody agreement worked out and, as the actress seems to suggest here, it ensures that Willa and Delphine spend time with both her and Joe. It’s honestly unfortunate that someone would seemingly suggest that Turner is neglecting her children. While I’m not a parent myself, I’d imagine that it can be challenging for parents to find the time to hang out with friends. It seems I’m not the only one who feels that way either, as fans also took to that thread to show support for Turner. Check out the post:

A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet) A photo posted by on

Based on the X-Men alum’s social media presence, it may be easy to get the impression that she manages to make time for herself when it’s warranted. Earlier this year, she posted photos from a bachelorette trip she attended for a friend’s nuptials. The British actress later attended a wedding (which may or may not have been for that same friend) at which she sported a yellow dress that was giving How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days vibes.

As much as she spends time with her peers, though, Sophie Turner seems to enjoy motherhood as well. Her children were a major topic of discussion after Joe Jonas filed for divorce from her in September 2023. That filing was followed by a custody battle, which reportedly involved the exes spending eight hours in a room hashing out details. Eventually, they reached an agreement, and the former spouses seem to be on good terms. Jonas has praised Turner as a mother, while she even hyped up his new music earlier this year.

Right now, it appears that as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ custody agreement remains in effect, they’ll spend time with their kids accordingly. And, considering the response Turner sent that fan, the legal deal could also allow her time to spend with her friends when she’s not enjoying her kids’ company.