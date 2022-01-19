Tyler Perry Explains Why He’s Reviving Madea For Another Movie

It seemed like Tyler Perry’s time as Madea had ended after A Madea Family Funeral was released in 2019. Perry proved that by taking on varying roles while working on and pushing out an unlimited supply of television shows. But he reconsidered his stance after announcing a new film starring the foul-mouthed, gun-toting grandmother. After declaring he was over the adored character, what prompted him to bring her back? The Don’t Look Up star spoke on why he brought back the funny matriarch for another movie.

Around the time of the previous Madea film, the media impresario was ready to move on from the beloved character. He had grown beyond the gray hair and print dresses. But the outrageous matriarch was still living rent-free in Tyler Perry’s mind, so maybe her cinematic return wasn’t too surprising. But there was something that pushed Perry to bring her back. The multi-hyphenate spilled to Entertainment Weekly about why Madea was needed during these trying times.

I was looking at the state of the world and how polarized it is… nobody's laughing. Nobody's getting the chance to belly-laugh anymore. And I'm like, what tool do I have in my arsenal that can bring that kind of laughter?

His reason for Madea’s return is commendable given current circumstances. There's plenty of drama happening in both the news and recent movie releases. Broad and over-the-top comedies aren’t in fashion with moviegoers right now outside of hits like Free Guy. But luckily, Netflix has become a haven for comedy as seen in notable hits from 2021.

But Madea’s no-nonsense attitude and penchant for violence have endeared her to millions of fans. While all her headlining films received a mixed critical reception, every film grossed over $50 million since Diary of a Mad Black Woman premiered in 2005. While the 2005 film was a gamble, it worked out as audiences connected to the disorderly grandmother. Not only did she become a box office draw, but she also gave Perry the leverage to build the multimedia empire he now oversees.

The latest installment will center around Madea’s great-grandson’s college graduation. As with most Madea films, the movie will be filled with laughter as well as family drama and secrets. Perry mentioned part of the drama will feature an LGBTQ+ storyline.

The new Madea film is part of Perry’s new deal with the streamer. A Madea Homecoming will serve as the follow-up to the multihyphenate's first Netflix release A Fall from Grace. But the latest Madea film will be one of two releases in 2022 for Tyler Perry as his dream project A Jazzman’s Blue will premiere later in the year.

Maybe if A Madea Homecoming is successful, it will open the door for Tyler Perry to bring the hilarious matriarch back for more fun and drama. The Madea Family Funeral sequel will debut on Netflix on Feb. 25.