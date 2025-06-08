After Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Movie Hit No. 1, He Penned A Sweet Message To His Fans

Tyler Perry has come a long way from simply being a playwright. Over the past two decades, he's solidified himself as a major power player in the film industry and, through his successful business, Tyler Perry Studios, he’s produced work for cinemas and for multiple streaming services. The multihyphenate's latest venture is a 2025 Netflix movie, Straw, which hit No. 1 on the platform over the weekend. With that, Perry took to social media to reach out to his fans.

Straw stars Taraji. P Henson, and the film marks her fourth collaboration with Tyler Perry. The film centers on a single mother struggling to take care of her ill daughter. The psychological crime drama is clearly attracting viewers, as it's still the No. 1 movie on Netflix in the U.S., as of this writing. Its award-winning director made sure to thank his adoring fans by way of an Instagram post. While Perry shared a screenshot of the film's No. 1 icon on the streamer, he also shared the following kind words:

All I can say is I’m humbled. This brings me to my knees in gratitude!! Thank you all so much. I thank God for you.

I can imagine how overjoyed Tyler Perry must have been to see Straw hit it big on Netflix. As a filmmaker who had long aimed to court Black audiences and was told movies with Black casts won’t do well worldwide, I'd imagine this must have felt like yet another personal triumph. This latest milestone is also a testament to the continued appeal of his films, which have historically performed well on streamers and in movie theaters.

Perry's continued success is arguably why so many people want to remain in business with him. The Madea creator struck a four-picture deal with Amazon Prime Video, which has yielded stellar results. One of his original films for the platform, Divorce in the Black, accomplished an amazing stat, as it hit 498 million minutes streamed during its first four days of availability. Perry's next film with the streamer is Joy Ridge, which wrapped production in February 2024 and will star Tosin Morohunfola and Shannon Thornton.

As for Netflix, Tyler Perry has arguably found even greater success with that company. He revived Madea for A Madea Homecoming, and the film garnered much buzz in 2022. And, in 2024, Perry debuted the WWII movie The Six Triple Eight, which achieved his biggest Netflix debut to date, with 52.4 million views notched in its first month. Needless to say, everything appears to be looking up for Perry at this point.

With a streak like this, it's hard to see Perry losing any kind of momentum in the streaming sphere anytime soon. Especially when you consider that his most famous character is set to return in Madea's Destination Wedding, which will be streamable for Netflix subscription holders this summer. It seems Perry not only knows his audiences but is more than grateful for their continued support. So anyone who's yet to check out Straw for themselves can head on over to Netflix now and do so.