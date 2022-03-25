Universal Orlando Gives Update On Closed Fan-Favorite Wizarding World Event, And It’s Not Great News

Throughout its history as a Universal Orlando resort attraction, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure has had its ups and downs. Prone to a host of problems in its early days of operation at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter’s roller coaster has rehabilitated its image in more recent years . Unfortunately, it looks like not-so great news has hit this thrill ride yet again, as apparently the currently closed pre-show area for the attraction has no reopening date in sight.

An eager fan requesting an update on whether or not Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure would restore its pre-show experience is what kicked this whole matter off. Courtesy of an official social media response through Universal Orlando’s Twitter feed, here’s what the park's reps had to say:

Hi Adam, We apologize for any disappointment. This experience is currently not available, and we do not have information on when it will return, at this time. Please know, your feedback will be documented and shared with the proper Leadership Teams.March 14, 2022 See more

Alas, beyond the seemingly indefinite closure of Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventures’ pre-show, there’s no other information on why this closure even took place. However, there is a bit of speculation to that point, as other reports seem to cite the ever-lengthy queue for the coaster as the reason for this particular removal. While it’s probably nowhere near the insane 10-hour waits Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure originally incurred , anything that could keep the lines moving is probably a welcome change.

It’s not hard to see why this Harry Potter-based experience has a pre-show that fans would be asking about. In order to really set the mood for this crazy journey into the Forbidden Forest, there’s a small pre-show that shows Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) and Arthur Weasley (Mark Williams) preparing some magical motorbikes for the journey ahead. Though it may be closed at the moment, you can watch the pre-show experience in the video provided below:

Immersion is always key when it comes to rides like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, but it’s doubly important when you’re somewhere like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Without the pre-show you just watched, there’s still a thrilling ride ahead for those who know what to expect from this Harry Potter rollercoaster . At the same time, the magic just isn’t the same without that little bit of Hagrid and Arthur bewitching motorcycles and accidentally releasing Cornish Pixies.