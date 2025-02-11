This Video Of Jackie Chan Passing Out Pizza On The Karate Kid 6 Set Is The Most Wholesome Thing I’ve Seen Today

The 2025 movie schedule really is giving us everything this year, with pleasant surprises popping up at every corner. Case in point: through the career of action/comedy legend Jackie Chan, I’ve grown accustomed to seeing the man either performing death defying stunts, or slinging one-liners with a charming smile. But today, I think I’ve seen the Karate Kid: Legends cast member star in his most charming form: as an emotional support pizza delivery co-star. As part of its celebration for National Pizza Day, Sony Pictures’ social media accounts promoted the May 30 release date with a short, but incredibly sweet video showing just that.

So let’s pretend that there’s a fresh pepperoni pie in front of us and dig into this joyful clip:

A post shared by Karate Kid (@karatekidmovie) A photo posted by on

You have to understand that my viewpoint on this sixth chapter is pretty limited, as I’ve never seen a Karate Kid show or movie . The trailer for the new film has certainly inspired me to start correcting that error as soon as possible, but I don’t need the backstory to understand that Jackie Chan’s heart is as warm as that pizza he’s serving on the set of director Jonathan Entwistle’s upcoming legacy-quel.

And before any Netflix subscription holders ask, yes that claim includes my lack of knowledge about how Cobra Kai ties into Karate Kid 6 . So I'm not exactly able to theorize what to expect from Ralph Macchio's end of the equation here. Well, I can suggest that he should also be in this video, handing out garlic knots and/or cheesy bread. But that's the pizza fan in me speaking.

Turning back to the subject of Karate Kid: Legends, the vague statements we have about Mr. Han’s connection to the Miyagi-verse sound like they might have had a hand in influencing this pleasing pizza moment. That’s not to say that Jackie Chan wouldn’t be handing out pizza, or any other kindness, for other projects. However, the emotional nature of this new movie merging the original Karate Kid canon with its 2010 reboot may have had an influence on Rush Hour legend’s emotional state.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

What little I do know about The Karate Kid franchise's trajectory suggests that it's made quite a leap over the decades. For what started as a property that was motivated by revenge against a bully, all involved has pivoted into even more of a showcase of honor, glory, and family throughout the years. And sometimes doing the right thing leaves you hungry for more.

I kind of want to see Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio in action even more after getting an eyeful of this pie-full. Which means I’ll need to get started on my education in Sony’s nostalgia filled franchise sooner rather than later. Karate Kid: Legend's May 30 release date will be here before we know it, and what better time to jump back into the honor and glory of this series than the beginning of summer?