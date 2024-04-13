What's Going On With Beef Season 2: Everything That's Been Said About It So Far

Remember when Beef was released, and we all loved it so much? Would you want a Beef Season 2? It could happen.

When Beef premiered in 2023, I knew from the first episode that it would be a hit. From the incredibly talented Beef cast to the impeccable story and the amazing action, this limited series was one of the best shows on Netflix. The critics also thought so, because it won several 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards .

However, it looks like Beef might be going along The White Lotus route and potentially turning from a limited series into an anthology series. Here is what has been said about Beef Season 2 and what you should know.

Has Beef Been Renewed For Season 2?

So, here’s the thing—Beef has not been renewed for a second season just yet, but there are many hints that it will get the renewal it deserves.

Back in January 2024, the creator of Beef, Lee Sung Jin, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the potential for Season 2, and that he was always “writing stuff down” in case a story popped up in his mind that he could use to continue the story, saying there’s so much “beef out there in the world” that could be adapted into a second season:

I’m constantly writing stuff down in my Notes app, weird interactions I have in my life or things I observe, and Lord knows there’s plenty of beef out there in the world. I’m constantly jotting ideas down and there’s so much that I want to explore, but this awards season has been pretty nonstop, so I’m excited to have a chance to settle and, Netflix willing, look hard in the mirror and start observing myself and some uncomfortable things about my own psyche and then dive back into something.

From there, we got to see how he felt about continuing the series – and then, not that long after, we received some reported news that shook things up.

Then, In February 2024, Deadline Reported That “Beef 2” – Season 2 – Was Actively Being Explored

Deadline released a report in February 2024 stating that a potential Season 2 for Beef — noted as “Beef 2” — was actively being explored and that Lee Sung Jin was circling a potential cast.

Again, this wasn’t an official confirmation — this was just a report from Deadline, and one from their section called “The Dish,” and since then, nothing has been confirmed. But, with this report, there were plenty of bits of information that might make anyone excited.

Several Stars Are Said To Be Eyed For The Lead Roles

The Deadline article above noted four key stars reportedly being eyed for the lead roles in a potential Season 2 of Beef. These include:

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is a prominent actress who has appeared in many movies from which you might recognize her.

She was the star of The Devil Wears Prada cast , won an Oscar for her performance in Les Misérables, and appeared in several other films like Interstellar, one of Christopher Nolan’s best movies , The Dark Knight Rises, The Princess Diaries, and more. She also played a starring role in the miniseries, WeCrashed.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal is a well-known actor who has appeared in several movies throughout his time in Hollywood, including The Day After Tomorrow, Brokeback Mountain, Love & Other Drugs, Zodiac, Nightcrawler, Velvet Buzzsaw, the Road House remake and more.

Charles Melton

Charles Melton recently gained a lot of notoriety for his lead role in May December on Netflix, but the actor also held a prominent role in Riverdale.

Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny is a young actress who gained critical acclaim for her role in Priscilla, where she played the title character, Priscilla Presley. She’s also been a part of the Mare of Easttown cast and Devs, and she appeared in Pacific Rim Uprising, among other films.

These four actors have reportedly been eyed for roles in a potential second season – and honestly, this would be an excellent cast if it were to move forward.

The Second Season Would Reportedly Follow “Feuding Couples”

The Deadline article above also suggested that a potential Season 2 of Beef would reportedly focus on “feuding couples,” specifically two feuding couples. We may love the best romantic comedies of all time, but there is certainly plenty of beef that could arise in relationships.

I know what you’re thinking, though – what about the story of Danny and Amy? What happened to them? Well, Lee Sung Jin told Elle in 2023 that there is a “close-ended-ness” to their story, but if they were lucky enough to get a Season 2, he would like to explore them further, but “by design” of the show, their story is essentially complete:

Cards on the table, we did pitch this show as a limited anthology, so there is sort of a close-ended-ness to the story [of Danny and Amy]. But, if given the opportunity, of course, I’d love to explore them further, because Danny and Amy, I love those characters. But yeah, by design, though, this a close-ended narrative.

This isn’t that surprising, considering the Beef ending did feel very conclusive in how it wrapped things up, but I will miss their story. However, I’m always down to focus on something new in any of the best anthology TV shows.

Reportedly, Netflix And A24 Are Looking To Get It Into Production By Summer Or Fall 2024 If All Goes Well

The last thing we got from that Deadline article is that Netflix and A24 (the other studio behind Beef) were reportedly looking to begin production on a potential Beef new season in the summer or fall of 2024.

This means that Season 2 of Beef would not be on any 2024 TV schedule , but if this does happen, we could see it in 2025. However, since everything has yet to be confirmed, one can only wonder what will happen.

While Beef Season 2 may not officially be on its way, we can still enjoy the first season on Netflix right now. Until Season 2 is announced, I will keep theorizing about who could potentially fill Amy and Danny's shoes with their beef, because I really don’t know if that’s possible.