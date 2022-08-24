Watch Us Get The Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flight Experience
By Law Sharma published
Watch what it’s like to train in the same planes the actors did for 'Top Gun: Maverick.'
To celebrate the digital release of "Top Gun: Maverick," CinemaBlend's Law Sharma enters the danger zone courtesy of Sky Combat Ace. We got to take control of an Extra 330 for a simulated dogfight, felt G-forces as we did aerial maneuvers, and even got to do a low-level bombing run, just like Tom Cruise and co. do in the movie. You can catch “Top Gun: Maverick” in theaters or on digital on August 23rd.
Law was raised in the Bay and is based in LA. Major pop-culture enthusiast and a giant nerd. Advocate for the AAPI community. Gryffindor. Possible superhero.
