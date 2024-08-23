I Watched Howl's Moving Castle After Reading The Book, And I Have Thoughts

I have been on a journey watching all the Studio Ghibli films. I am still getting through some of the best Hayao Miyazaki movies, but I assumed that I had already seen the really well-known ones, such as My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service, and Howl’s Moving Castle. I finally watched Castle in the Sky and had many thoughts on it. , but for Howl’s Moving Castle, I just thought I never read the original book series. Therefore, I decided to read it and then rewatch the movie. To my surprise, I realized that I had never seen the movie, either.

The moment I started Diana Wynne Jones’s popular book, the story was unrecognizable, but both the film and book offered enjoyable (though different) experiences.

Warning: Howl’s Moving Castle spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

The Movie Made Me Appreciate Some Characters More

Calcifer, the fire demon, the Witch of the Waste, and Turnip Head are just a few characters that appear in the Howl’s Moving Castle book and movie. However, these three characters stand out more in the movie.

Calcifer is a lot funnier than he seems in the book. The Witch of the Waste is a more interesting character in the movie, as she feels more dimensional. The Turnip Head/scarecrow‘s presence feels bigger and more noticeable in this Studio Ghibli classic .

However, the book puts more emphasis on how being the older sister has affected Sophie’s life. It’s partially why she just accepts her destiny as the new hat shop owner. At least one of Sophie’s sisters, Lettie, appears in the film, but their roles are minimized. Martha doesn’t even really appear in the movie.

Nonetheless, their role in the book isn’t so critical that without them the story changes. However, I enjoyed the importance of Sophie’s sisters to her life, so I wish the film featured them more. I missed them but was glad for the direction of some of the other characters.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

The Howl's Moving Castle Book And Movie Are Both Whimsical In Different Ways

Howl’s Moving Castle the book and movie are intended for families or younger audiences. However, neither of them feels immature or juvenile. In fact, the plot almost feels too complicated for younger children . They do, though, share a sense of whimsy. This doesn’t necessarily mean young or child-like, but it is often associated with a feeling of wonder that can only be achieved by a child who's not jaded.

Both versions of this story are whimsical. The book is in a sense that it feels youthful, cheery, and fun. The movie feels like a signature Miyazaki movie. All his films have a bit of whimsy, even some of the ones that tackle really deep topics. It’s the type of whimsy that connects generations . It creates a very distinct feeling and world, one of amazement and character.

This film very much has that Studio Ghibli vibe, which I think is a bit darker, just by its nature, than the original book. The movie isn’t dark per se, but there are definitely darker themes and tones than in Jones’s original creation. Despite any darkness in them, Miyazaki’s worlds always have their brand of whimsy.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Grandma Sophie Is Different But Great In Both Versions

Grandma Sophie in the book is kind of sassy. A major difference between the book and film is Sophie and Howl’s initial relationship. It was quite combative and that’s what brought out Grandma Sophie’s sassier side. In the movie, you see it some of the time but their relationship almost automatically seems loving.

Movie Sophie is more of a nurturing character. Book Sophie has those qualities, but she’s also the type of sassy grandma you would love to join at bingo night. They’re both fun depictions of this character. Additionally, Grandma Sophie feels like the version of Sophie that allowed her to fully be herself. Her limits and barriers have been lifted with rapid aging.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

The Howl's Moving Castle Film Reminds Me That Imagination And Adaptation Don't Have To Match

The Howl’s Moving Castle book gives descriptions of people, things, and places but you have more freedom to imagine the look of things. For example, Calcifer in the movie is not how I imagined him in the book. I saw him as a much more omniscient-looking creature. Movie Calcifer is super cute. Obviously, as I have stated, Miyazaki has a very distinct style and this film matches it.

Its' style is one of the reasons it's such a beloved Studio Ghibli movie. Though I enjoy seeing Miyazaki’s version of the story, I do appreciate using my imagination to invent it while reading. I know I often want adaptations to perfectly match the source material, but sometimes having more freedom with interpretations can elevate a project. Howl’s Moving Castle is a reminder that an adaptation can be faithful to the source, but different enough to feel like its own thing. Both remain valid even if they don’t match up completely.

(Image credit: Toho)

One Of The Story's Key Messages Comes Across Stronger In The Movie

Appreciating life and not wasting it is a major message of Howl’s Moving Castle. Sophie accepts an unadventurous life until her youth is stolen. Aging makes her see the beauty and adventure of living and living well. It’s only at an older age that she understands the preciousness of life. This is a great message for Sophie because once the curse is removed, she’ll have all the life appreciation of someone older but still have her youth.

This message is in the book but it didn’t connect with me as strongly by reading it as it did through watching the film. I just think maybe the more serious tone of Miyazaki’s version helped connect this idea. It made me favor the movie slightly over the book because it’s a message that really connects with me in my current life stage.

(Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

The Howl's Moving Castle Movie Is Tamer Than The Book

I think the movie Howl’s Moving Castle is slightly more mature in presentation, but the book is wilder in terms of storylines. One of the book’s storylines is Sophie’s sisters using magic to switch places. This is a pretty complicated and crazy story and I completely understand why it didn’t make the movie. In general, the book has a lot more in it than the movie, but that’s expected based on the film’s time restrictions to try and cover an over 200-page book.

However, the movie gets the important stuff in there. The essence of the story really comes across in the movie. Often, I have a preference for the book or movie version of something. With Howl’s Moving Castle, I like both, but for different reasons.

Howl’s Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones is available on Amazon.