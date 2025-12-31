Ryan Seacrest Proved He’s Ready To Celebrate The New Year With The New Ball And A Hilarious Meme

Ryan Seacrest is rounding out the 2025 TV schedule and ringing in 2026 with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. The annual event will once again be taking place tonight on ABC. In addition to New York, Las Vegas, and Puerto Rico, the program is shaking things up with the countdown by adding Chicago to its celebration, giving those in the Central Time Zone the chance to really party. And that’s not the only way things are being shaken up, as a new ball will be dropping in New York, too. Now, Seacrest is proving he’s ready for all this with a hilarious meme.

According to CNN, the Constellation Ball is the ninth ball to drop in Times Square and is the largest in the history of the annual event. To celebrate, Seacrest shared a fun meme on Instagram with the caption, “When the ball drops and nothing else matters…” As you can see below, the Wheel of Fortune host used a clip of Jon Hamm from Your Friends & Neighbors (which you can stream with an Apple TV subscription) dancing in a nightclub that's been going viral, and it might be the best way to describe the vibe for tonight:

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) A photo posted by on

Watching the ball drop on New Year’s Eve is certainly an event, whether you’re actually one of the thousands who brave the crowds in Times Square or watch comfortably from your home. When the countdown starts, some people probably do feel that wave of euphoria that Hamm’s character Coop felt in the club.

Of course, even with a new ball, the vibes are still the same, and they are as exciting as ever. Seacrest, who has hosted the event for over 20 years, shared another post on Instagram with Rita Ora, along with the caption, “New ball, same super talented friend.” The two posed in front of the ball, as Ora will be hosting the festivities for a third time with the Wheel of Fortune host, so not everything is going to be different this Rockin’ Eve.

Meanwhile, there are likely to be many more memes to both describe Rockin’ Eve and to come out of the event, as there are every year. There are always surprises, and since it’s live, you never know what could happen. If anything, it should be entertaining to see this new ball drop in Times Square, and just from the looks of videos and pictures, it seems to be as spectacular as ever.

Fans will be able to see the ball drop approximately at midnight ET tonight, but the festivities kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC with Ryan Seacrest and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. There will be much to look forward to, with a wide range of performers and likely many surprises. Aside from watching the Stranger Things finale, this is a fantastic way to ring in the new year!