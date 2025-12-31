Disney World's Indiana Jones Show Had A Wild Accident, But A Heroic Cast Member Saved The Day

Considering the sheer volume of live entertainment that goes on at Walt Disney World, it’s sort of remarkable how much of it goes off every day without a problem. Unfortunately, yesterday, during a performance of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the worst sort of accident took place, which very nearly resulted in significant injury to many guests in attendance had it not been for a Cast Member with an Indiana Jones level of heroism.

A Disney World Cast Member Prevented Serious Injury To Guests

The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been running since August 1989, only three months after the park opened. It recreates several set pieces from Raiders of the Lost Ark, including the famous shot of Indy running from a rolling boulder. During a performance of the show yesterday, however, the boulder jumped its track and went bouncing toward the audience, and it would have hit the crowd had another Cast Member working the show not jumped in front of it.

The incident was captured on video and posted to TikTok before being shared by theme park reporter and friend Scott Gustin.

NEW: During Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios today, a 400-pound boulder prop dislodged from its track. A Cast Member was injured stopping it before it reached the audience. Disney says the Cast Member received immediate care and is recovering. pic.twitter.com/TxbWYV25OXDecember 31, 2025

The “boulder” is made of rubber, but it still weighs 400 pounds, according to Walt Disney World. It certainly would have caused some injuries to the guests had it not been stopped. Needless to say, the man who stopped it is an absolute hero, and while he didn’t walk away without injuries himself, he is reportedly doing ok.

The Injured Cast Member Is Reportedly In Recovery

As Scott Gustin reported, the Disney Cast member seen being hit by the boulder received immediate care. Another Disney Cast member later posted to X that the man who put his body on the line is named James (last name currently unknown), and that he received six stitches from the impact and is currently in the hospital, but he seems to be otherwise ok.

This heroic Cast Member is our dear friend Robert. He received 6 stitches but is recovering in the hospital. He’s a former stunt man and his quick thinking saved many. Please keep him in your prayers. https://t.co/Bz9Y5Ke3pq pic.twitter.com/LAT8VhSqQ4December 31, 2025

The Indiana Jones Stunt Spectacular is running on schedule today, though it’s reportedly happening without the boulder stunt while Disney World investigates the incident. Given the fact that the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular has been running nearly continuously for more than 35 years, there are frequent rumors that it might get replaced. A new Indiana Jones attraction is coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom, with construction slated to begin in early 2026 following the closing of the current Dinosaur ride.

There is no Cast Member compliment big enough to show just how far above and beyond James went to ensure that guests at the show were safe. I hope the man has a speedy recovery and receives a hero’s welcome from his fellow Disney World Cast Members when he gets out of the hospital.