I Can’t Get Over Simu Liu’s Description Of The ‘Convoy Of Trailers’ Robert Downey Jr. Had On Avengers: Doomsday
I want to go to there...
There will be many films to come on the 2026 movie schedule, but maybe none more anticipated than Avengers: Doomsday. Not only is this the first (official) Avengers adventure since Endgame in 2019, but it will also mark the first time that the Marvel Multiverse includes the Fantastic Four and multiple X-Men movie characters, and it also gives us the return of Robert Downey, Jr., who’s playing Big Bad, Doctor Doom. We already knew that the erstwhile Iron Man was the “Godfather” on set, and now I can’t get over Simu Liu talking about Downey’s “convoy of trailers.”
What Did Simu Liu Say About Robert Downey, Jr.’s Trailers On The Doomsday Set?
With Robert Downey, Jr. being one of the veteran MCU actors on set (and the one who got the Marvel movies in order rolling with Iron Man in 2008), we’ve already been told that he really “looked after” his fellow cast members, especially with many of them being like Simu Liu and having relatively little on-screen experience in the expansive Marvel franchise so far.
Though the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings talent has already noted how he "embarrassed" himself by being “really, really underdressed” the first time he met his Oscar-winning co-star on set, it sounds like Downey didn’t take any offense, as he still allowed Liu into what everyone called “Downey Land.” As he recently told Collider:
There are not many tales of movie set experiences I truly wish I’d been a part of, but heading into what sounds like an appropriately relaxing and light-hearted space like “Downey Land” can now be counted among them.
Liu’s seemingly been keeping Doomsday secrets by simply doing a lot of talking about how cool it was to work on the movie while being starstruck by his co-stars like Downey, Patrick Stewart, Vanessa Kirby, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, James Marsden, and Pedro Pascal. Apparently, while it was pretty easy for him to dial-in and focus during scenes, “the moments between” led to The Copenhagen Test star to have more “pinch me” times on set because of having access to RDJ’s special area. He continued:
It sounds like at least the entire main cast (which consists of nearly 30 people that we know of) had access to Downey’s luxurious “convoy,” and I gotta say, I am a bit jealous. Few people get to have their work lunch hour catered by personal chefs, right? Though, I am now curious about why Mackie felt he needed to bribe the security detail with pizza so he could later have access, but I suppose we’d need to ask the Captain America actor about that.
While we still don’t have a full picture of the story that fans will get when Avengers: Doomsday is released in a little less than a year, you can bet that my excitement is through the roof, particularly when it comes to seeing what RDJ will do with the classic Fantastic Four villain. If nothing else, it seems like the cast was well taken care of during filming, and that will likely go a long way toward making sure fans get an awesome movie.
