Kim Kardashian Mysteriously Pulled A Bikini Shot From Her Social Media (But Fans Think They Know Why)

Kim Kardashian and her four children certainly seem to be enjoying the summer break, as she recently shared a photo dump to social media showing her branch of the Kardashian-Jenner family tree having some lake fun with family and friends. The reality star-turned-actress may have made a small oopsie, though, as fans think she removed a bikini pic from the post because of a photoshop fail.

In a post simply titled “Lake 2025,” Kim Kardashian shared images of her children, family and friends enjoying the water, a campfire, a Fourth of July cake and some beautiful views from her lakeside cabin in Idaho, which you can see below:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

However, as you flip through photos of the All’s Fair star’s summer, you’ll no longer see the one of her in a light purple bikini, posing on the end of a wooden boat. The Sun reports that the image was there but quickly disappeared — just not quickly enough that the image wasn’t already captured, with fans scouring it for clues as to why it was deleted.

The suspected reason: Photoshop fail, of course.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to accusations of photoshop blunders, and some eagle-eyed fans felt that the bikini shot in question was either too heavily edited or not edited enough. We’re used to seeing the mom of four’s cinched waist and large posterior, but some fans thought the proportions were a bit off in the now-deleted image, with one person commenting:

Not enough photoshop.

While another said:

She forgot to make her bum smaller!

Another person reportedly commented that she looked “hippy” in the pic, but said there was “nothing wrong with that,” and a fourth fan thought that maybe the “crazy expression on her face” was the reason for the quick deletion.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is just another day, another photoshop accusation in the life of Kim Kardashian, who has been trolled by Spencer Pratt for editing out her trapezius muscles and called out for deleting a pic that made her calves unrealistically thin (seemingly to accentuate the booty).

Fans once thought there was something alien about her waist in a mirror selfie, and other editing controversies have included SKIMS, when her finger appeared to bend in a weird way as she ran it over the hem of her shapewear, and also when she was pictured with six toes in an advertisement.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows and movies like The Kardashians. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Given how closely her followers are watching for the next photoshop fail, it’s a little easier to understand why Kim Kardashian might have removed an errant photo from her post so quickly. Unfortunately that wasn’t enough to stop it from circulating anyway.

You’ll be able to see more of Kim Kardashian on the 2025 TV schedule this fall, with the premiere of her Ryan Murphy legal drama All’s Fair and the expected return of The Kardashians Season 7. Both will be available to stream with a Hulu subscription.