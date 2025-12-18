James Cameron Told Me Two Major Changes He Made To Avatar: Fire And Ash After Way Of Water Came Out
"There were certain things that emerged..."
Avatar: Fire And Ash is one of the most exciting 2025 movie releases left, chiefly because of the potential it has to become another box office phenomenon. It follows The Way of Water, which became one of the highest -grossing movies ever alongside the first Avatar. When James Cameron made The Way of Water, he also simultaneously made Fire And Ash, so I had to ask the filmmaker how the audience reaction of the first sequel may have affected the upcoming release. Let’s get into how he answered.
Avatar 2 & 3 Were Shot At Once, But What Happened After Way Of Water’s Release?
During CinemaBlend’s conversation with James Cameron for Fire And Ash, I asked the writer/director/producer what might have changed about the third Avatar movie after the second movie came out. In his words:
Now, when James Cameron initially wrote the sequel to Avatar, the story that became The Way of Water and Fire And Ash was actually one very long script until it was decided to split things up into two movies. That being said, both movies were initially shot at the same time over five years ago at this point. But as Cameron told us, he thought of the process of releasing both movies as a “fluid” process. As he also shared:
It’s pretty wild to imagine that both movies were filmed all that time ago, until you look at how the Avatar kids have grown up since and realize it. As Cameron told us, while a lot of it was filmed back with Way of Water, he did call up the actors and do some additional filming following the second movie’s release. Oh, and the movie wasn’t even fully done until about a month ago.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the home for all things Avatar, including an exclusive documentary about the making of them. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year of a Disney+ subscription.
The Changes Made To Fire And Ash After The Way Of Water
That leads us to some changes that should be noted as you watch the movie this weekend , which our Avatar: Fire And Ash review says “sticks the landing” amongst many reactions from early viewers. As Cameron pointed out:
You can look forward to Jake reuniting with his flame-colored flying animal, which Cameron initially had in store for the fourth movie. He also told us about one element that was inspired by audience interest:
Payakan is, of course, the whale-like Tulkun that Lo’ak befriends in Way of Water. After seeing how people reacted to this part of the storyline, he decided to extend the storyline. Cameron also said this:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The audience will certainly play a part in what is next for Avatar as well, given the filmmaker also recently said it’ll need to make “two metric fucktons of money to make a profit.” You can see Avatar: Fire And Ash in theaters starting December 19.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.