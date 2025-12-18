James Cameron Reveals Key Detail About His Next Terminator Movie, And I Think It's Exactly What The Franchise Needs

Although Netflix delivered the stellar anime Terminator Zero last year, the fact of the matter is that the franchise as a whole has seen better days. Terminator: Dark Fate, although more well received critically than its immediate predecessors, was a box office bomb in 2019, and there’s no indication when the film series will continue. But it’s not entirely dead, as James Cameron is working on a new Terminator movie. Now the man who directed and co-wrote the first two movies has shared a key detail about this forthcoming installment that I think is just the shakeup this franchise needs if it actually gets off the ground.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has starred in all but one of the Terminator movies, and even in Terminator Salvation, his likeness was used for the T-800 that attacked John Connor, Kyle Reese and others. However, Cameron informed THR that this new Terminator movie will not involve Schwarzenegger at all, telling the publication:

I can safely say he won’t be [in it]. It’s time for a new generation of characters. I insisted Arnold had to be involved in [2019’s] Terminator: Dark Fate, and it was a great finish to him playing the T-800. There needs to be a broader interpretation of Terminator and the idea of a time war and super intelligence. I want to do new stuff that people aren’t imagining.

A Terminator movie without Arnold Schwarzenegger, or at least his face, might sound strange at first but I definitely approve of this creative decision. As someone who likes Terminator: Dark Fate more than some, but also acknowledges its flaws, this franchise is in desperate need of a full refresh. As great as the first two Terminator movies are, there are elements in them that are now outdated and feel very much of a specific time. Dark Fate (which you can stream now with a Paramount+ subscription) did its best to both appeal old fans, like bringing Linda Hamilton back as Sarah Connor, and draw in newcomers, but the end result clearly didn’t pay off.

So it’s time to wipe the slate clean, and that includes bringing in a new cast. To be fair, Hamilton has made it clear she’s done with Terminator, and I imagine Arnold Schwarzenegger wouldn’t be shocked to know he’s not being brought back for Terminator 7. There’s still a place for science fiction stories about rogue machines warring against humanity, they just need to be handled in a different way that’s more befitting this time when AI actually factors into our lives. Using new actors also further emphasizes how the previous Terminator era is over, and now we’re entering uncharted waters.

Still, it’s unclear if James Cameron’s Terminator movie will actually move forward, let alone if he’ll direct it or pass it off to someone else. I really hope he can get some positive momentum going for this project in 2026, because this sci-fi franchise deserves to be reborn. And hey, if you want the re-experience Arnold Schwarzenegger’s glory days as the T-800, watch the first two Terminator movies with your Netflix subscription.