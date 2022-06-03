What’s Next For Johnny Depp After Amber Heard Defamation Trial? Actor Has A New Project Lined Up

On Wednesday, June 1, the Depp v. Heard trial concluded. Following nearly two full months of statements and testimony, Amber Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation by Johnny Depp in three cases, while Depp was found guilty through Heard’s countersuit of defaming his ex-wife on one count. Although Heard and her legal team intend to appeal the decision, for now this legal saga is over. So what’s next for Depp? It turns out he already has a unique project lined up.

Johnny Depp was last seen on the big screen in Minamata, the drama that opened in the United States back in February which featured the actor/producer in the critically well-received role of American photographer W. Eugene Smith. While it was announced back in January that Depp has been cast to play King Louis XV in the period movie Jeanne Du Barry (with director Maïwenn playing the title character), it's been revealed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star is also teaming up with guitarist Jeff Beck for an album that will be released sometime in July.

This won’t be the first time Johnny Depp has collaborated with Jeff Beck, who used to perform in bands like the Yardbirds, the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice. The two men previously recorded a cover of the John Lennon song “Isolation,” and they were also seen performing together with musician Sam Fender at a pub in Newcastle on Thursday evening, after the Depp v. Heard trial concluded in Fairfax, Virginia. While Depp did not reference the verdict while he joined Beck and Fender for eight songs, Beck was reportedly heard exclaiming “What a result.” Here’s what the guitarist said to the crowd about his upcoming album with Depp (via Deadline):

I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.

As a result of the jury’s unanimous verdict, Johnny Depp was was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $2 million in punitive damages (which was reduced to $350,000 by Virginia state law), while Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages. Depp said in his statement afterwards that he was “truly humbled” that the jury gave him his life back, and concluded with, “The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.” This album will evidently be part of that new chapter. Meanwhile, Heard said in her statement that she was “heartbroken” over the final decision and “even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women.” Elaine Bredehoft, Heard’s lawyer, has also said that she feels that her client “demonized” in the courtroom and online.

Fans of Johnny Depp's music only have to wait until next month before his album with Jeff Beck is released. As far as his film work goes, it'll likely be a while until Jeanne Du Barry comes out, but once its release date is announced, we'll pass it along.