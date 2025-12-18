Fallout's Ella Purnell Turned Off Her Instagram Comments After Fans Accused Her Of Eating Baby Turtles
No baby turtles were harmed.
Ella Purnell exploded onto the Hollywood scene in recent years, and she made a triumphant comeback to Prime Video before the end of the 2025 TV schedule with the premiere of Fallout Season 2. Her sudden boost in popularity in the last five years has led to more than just more opportunities in showbiz; as she learned after posting an innocent photo of some wildlife, followers on social media can make a lot of noise. After buzz about her eating baby turtles began to spread, she made a change to her Instagram comments.
Since 2021, Purnell has gone from joining the Star Trek universe as part of the voice cast of Star Trek: Prodigy to a season of Sweet Pea to having an unfortunate fate on Yellowjackets. That's not even to mention Fallout, which premiered in 2024 and quickly turned into a massive hit after becoming available streaming with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. She gets to enjoy that success without the intense makeup that Walton Goggins wears to play The Ghoul as well, but increased fame comes at a cost. Speaking with Cosmopolitan UK, Purnell shared:
What started as some photos of baby turtles escalated in some very unexpected directions, based on the actress' comments to the outle.t It does sound like "turtlegate" ended before any real damage could be done, and Purnell seems all the happier for it. I will say one thing in defense of the commenters, though, after perusing her turtle photos for myself. Take a look:
A post shared by Ella Purnell (@ella_purnell)
A photo posted by on
The first three photos do show her innocently enjoying being around baby turtles in Mexico, but I had to laugh when Slide #3 went from a beautiful video of baby turtles on a sunset beach to Slide #4, which features a pretty tasty-looking taco right on the sand. Another photo showed more tacos, and even some pastries that look like turtle shells. Still, with as cute as those little turtles were, I wouldn't want a comment section full of accusations about eating them either!
The return of Fallout for Season 2 brought Ella Purnell back into the spotlight, and not just because she and Avatar's Zoë Saldaña rocked the (mostly) same dress on the red carpet. She previewed some huge reunions ahead of the premiere on December 16, the the first episode of the new season didn't disappoint by starting with an epic opening scene. The Season 2 premiere was, as expected, quite violent, but also included a reveal about what changed (and what hadn't) for Lucy in particular since the Season 1 finale.
Fallout is currently trending at #1 in the U.S., according Amazon, and new episodes will continue releasing weekly on Wednesday on the streaming service.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.