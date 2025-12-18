Macaulay Culkin Talks About Watching Home Alone With His Kids, And I Love How He Trolls Them
Macauley Culkin's kids have no idea.
With the Christmas season in full swing, millions of people are watching their favorite holiday films, and to be sure, a not insignificant number of those people are watching Home Alone. It turns out, the movie is a favorite at the home of star Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, because their kids love it, despite apparently having no idea that their dad is the star.
Culkin and director Christopher Columbus recently appeared at the Academy Museum to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Home Alone, and the star revealed (via THR) that he’s never told his kids he’s in the movie. It’s not that he’s simply never told them, but he’s actively tried to stave off the inevitability of them finding out. He explained:
Clearly, Macaulay Culkin’s kids are smart enough to recognize an old picture of their Dad as looking like the character in that movie they like, but Dad is going out of his way to prevent them from making the connection. He must make sure they don't see his new commercial.
This is even more difficult for the actor because while he hasn’t told his kids that he plays Kevin in Home Alone, other members of his family haven’t been so secretive with their kids. Apparently, a young cousin recently came close to spilling the beans. He continued…
I’m honestly fascinated by all of this. Do they do the same thing with Brenda Song’s early Disney Channel stuff, or is this exclusively a Home Alone thing? What exactly do the kids think their parents do for a living?
Culkin’s two children were born in 2021 and 2022, making them about three and four years old. Clearly, the window for keeping this secret is shrinking. At some point, those kids are going to learn to read, and they’ll be able to see their dad’s name in the opening credits. At that point, Dad is going to have some explaining to do. If the Home Alone sequel idea that Macauley Culkin has ever gets any traction, he won't be able to hide that.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.