Stranger Things' 'Sorcerer' Episode Had Me Convinced We'd See A Gross Reference To Shawshank Redemption, But That's My Bad

Spoiler warning for anyone who hasn't yet watched the first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 via Netflix subscription. And if you somehow haven't seen The Shawshank Redemption yet...whaaat, and why not?! But also, spoilers for that.

Roughly a bazillion people watched the first four episodes of Stranger Things’ final season set the stage for a catastrophic conclusion, at least for certain evil-mongering characters who use alter egos to kidnap children. The fourth installment, “Sorcerer,” shockingly brought back Season 2’s Kali/Eight, finally gave Sadie Sink’s Max some screen time, and turned new fan-fave character Derek Turnbow from dipshit to delightful. You know what didn’t happen, though? A Shawshank Redemption reference that I’d have bet money on being in the ep.

The prediction? I’ll get to that more in full lower down, but I basically thought Finn Wolfhard’s Mike would get covered in shit at some point, which I realize sounds like random and unhealthy guesswork for a TV series. In hindsight, it does seem a bit silly, but that doesn’t diminish my ongoing feelings of dismay. Not so much that I was wrong, but that nobody took advantage of this clear path to an icky easter egg. Let's look at the evidence!

Clue #1: Frank Darabont's A Major Part Of Stranger Things Season 5

There wouldn't be any reason to bring up The Shawshank Redemption in reference to Stranger Things if it wasn't for the directorial efforts of the great Frank Darabont. The genre master not only helped bring The Walking Dead to TV (before a major falling out), but he also directed three of the best Stephen King adaptations out there, with Shawshank high on that list.

Notably, he hadn't helmed any films or TV episodes since 2013's one-and-done season of Mob City, but Matt and Ross Duffer coaxed him into getting behind the camera for not just one, but two of the lengthy Season 5 installments. Beyond the Duffers and producer Shawn Levy, Darabont is the only other director who was utilized for the final run.

To be clear, Frank Darabont did not direct "Sorceror," and was responsible for the third and yet-to-stream fifth episodes, with the Duffer bros. taking on Ep. 4. But to me, that just makes it more likely that the reference would have happened, since Darabont is probably too classy, non-dorky to reference his own work in such a way. Much easier to imagine the Duffers doing it themselves.

Clue #2: It's A Tunnel Escape In A Show That Vibes Hard On Stephen King

To be sure, this prediction is nothing without Frank Darabont, but he wasn't involved with the past four seasons, and Stranger Things' creators have never shied away from the idea that Stephen King was a major influence on their lives and the show itself. Granted, the more horror-based inspirations are clearer than others, but it doesn't break reality to think the Duffers also like King's more dramatic fare like the novella "Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption," which was released to the world at large through Different Seasons.

Plus, this episode involves something of a jail break, even if it's not an actual jail, as well as tunnels. I do realize that Robin made the very clear connection to The Great Escape and explained those ins and outs directly. That still didn't sway me though, for I just assumed that was meant as a distraction from the true movie reference waiting to be made.

Clue #3: Mike's Reaction To Multiple Incidents Was Some Form Of "Shit"

For whatever reason, Finn Wolfhard seemed to have been given a quota for Stranger Things' four-letter words, and his reaction to seemingly every moment that went awry in "Sorceror" was to say some version of "Shit." It occurred at least three times, and possibly more, and I don't recall that over-usage happening in the previous episodes.

One of those utterances came after Mike and Lucas started getting kids into the tunnels and out of the government's stronghold, when Wolfhard's character realizes that the bathroom's pipes are in danger of bursting. This should have been the smoking gun, as it were.

My Misguided Prediction: Mike Would Get Covered In Poop During The Escape, Andy Dufresne-Style

With all of the above details at play, I was fully expecting some Beetlejuice-esque logic where "shit" being said enough times causes reality to manifest it. I thought that there would be a slew of pipe-related malfunctions that would leave Mike, and possibly all of the other escapees covered from head to toe in gunky fecal matter.

The climax of The Shawshank Redemption sees protagonist Andy Dufresne having to crawl through shit-infested sewer pipes before he's able to get a true taste (and whiff) of freedom, where all of the filth is washed from him during a storm. It's catharsis incarnate for the character, which couldn't readily be replicated with Stranger Things' characters, but I still thought the Duffer brothers might get a kick out of covering some of their longtime stars in fake poop.

At this point, I will blindly assume that the Duffers wanted to put that reference into the show, but Frank Darabont warned them against it. If not that, then I'll assume there's a deleted scene where that was filmed and then removed from the final cut. Otherwise, there's just the idea that I was completely wrong, and we just can't have that.

Closing out the 2025 TV schedule in a huge way, Stranger Things' final season returns with the next three episodes on Thursday, December 25.