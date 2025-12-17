'Their Story Will Not End With This Impossible Tragedy.' Meg Ryan Opens Up After Rob Reiner And Wife Michelle's Murders
The When Harry Met Sally star shared her tribute to the movie's director.
Following the tragic and shocking deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer, tons of his collaborators, friends and fans mourned this loss by posting tributes for the couple and the director's work. Now, Meg Ryan, who was one of the stars of Reiner's movie When Harry Met Sally, which is widely considered one of the best rom-coms ever made, has opened up about these deaths with an emotional tribute.
After Nick Reiner was charged with the murder of his parents, Meg Ryan posted about working with Rob Reiner. She posted a sweet photo of herself and the director dancing together on Instagram, and wrote a long and heartfelt caption, which reads, in part:
Many others who worked with Reiner have also shared emotional tributes for the late director, including Ryan’s co-lead, Billy Crystal.
In the actress’s post, she wrote about how tragic these passings are. She also explained that she hopes this story will not end in “impossible tragedy.” Here’s the rest of her statement:
In the comments of Meg Ryan’s emotional tribute to Reiner and Singer, many celebrities shared their support. This included her son, Jack Quaid, who commented:
Alongside him, other prominent actors and performers showed their love and support. Here are a few more comments:
- so sorry for your loss meg. thought of you instantly ❤️ -Rachel Zegler
- 🤍 -Julianne Hough
- 🤍-Jaimie Alexander
Overall, in the wake of this tragedy, there’s been a lot of celebration for Rob Reiner’s work. This has included a lot of posts and statements about his iconic work, like When Harry Met Sally. To this day, it’s considered one of the finest rom-coms and movies of the ‘80s, and it, along with other classic films like Stand By Me and The Princess Bride have cemented the director as one of the greats.
