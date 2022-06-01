Read Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Responses To The Jury's Verdict
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
Check out the actors' reactions.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been in court for the past six weeks for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife following the publishing of her 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post about sexual violence. Depp claimed that her world was not only false, but damaged his reputation. A verdict for the highly-publicized trial was determined on Wednesday afternoon, with the jury siding with Depp. Following the decision in court, both actors involved have shared their responses.
Johnny Depp took to Instagram to post a note in reaction to the verdict, which will award him a compensatory $10 million dollars and $5 million in punitive damages. Check out the message:
A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Depp shared that after ”false, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media” six years ago, “the jury gave me my life back” and he’s “truly humbled” by the decision made in court on Wednesday afternoon. The actor said he feels “at peace” at the accomplishment of revealing “the truth.”
He also thanked the ”overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world” during the trial and teased that the ”the best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun.” Amber Heard’s reaction, on the other hand, is one of frustration, saying this in her official statement after the verdict was read:
Although Johnny Depp overwhelmingly won over the jury, Amber Heard was also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages in her defamation countersuit against her ex husband. Heard was found guilty on three counts, while Depp was found guilty on one.
The trial, which was broadcast on CourtTV from a Fairfax, Virginia courtroom, led to a number of viral moments, with topics ranging from alleged abuse Heard claimed happened during their marriage, Depp’s future with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and numerous memorable moments with witnesses, all of which the public became hooked on talking through.
The actors were previously in court in the United Kingdom for a libel lawsuit in late 2020, which Depp lost and led to the actor being asked to step down from the Fantastic Beasts franchise as its villain, Gellert Grindelwald. With a verdict reached, it looks as though Depp feels he may finally get his reputation restored, whilst Heard is disappointed in how the jury handled her defense. We’ll have to wait and see how the verdict effects upcoming movies, including Heard’s role in the next Aquaman movie.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.