See The Wild Trailer For New Movie That Has Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson, And Some Sheep Solving A Murder

Hugh Jackman is having a big month. There’s his upcoming 2025 release, Song Sung Blue, with Kate Hudson, of course, but also a first look at his character in The Death of Robin Hood movie broke. Now, we’re getting a look at another 2026 movie release, and this one sounds wilder than anything I’ve seen from Hugh Jackman in a while, and yes, I did watch those over-the-top scenes in Deadpool & Wolverine.

I guess I could give you a wool...er, a full rundown of the new movie starring Jackman and a slew of other major names, but really all you need to know is that Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson, and many more are starring in a movie about sheep solving a murder. Yes, they are literal Sheep Detectives, and also, yes, that is the title of the upcoming Amazon/MGM Studios film.

Having seen the first look trailer for the flick, there are two things I love already about The Sheep Detectives:

The cast is absolutely stacked. I mean stacked, stacked, stacked. The CGI on all the animals looks fantastic.

When I say stacked cast, I mean it. Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson, Regina Hall, Nicholas Galitzine, Bryan Cranston, Patrick Stewart, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, The Bear’s Molly Gordon, Brett Goldstein, Chris O’Dowd and Succession’s Nicholas Braun are all in this movie, and it’s coming to theaters at the start of summer moviegoing season in May, so it seems Amazon is at least a little confident about the project’s ability to perform, despite having what objectively is just outrageous subject matter.

That said, the cast is so good that I'm already sympathetic for the ovines' plight, and can't imagine it'll be very easy to solve a mystery without phones or big clue boards or even opposable thumbs.

(Image credit: Amazon MGM)

When I saw the early trailer for The Sheep Detectives earlier this year at CinemaCon, it was rolling with the title Three Bags Full, and even swapped out the MGM lion with a baa-ing sheep, (Not sure why they swapped that out for the lion here, since it was so on-brand.) This is the name of the actual book by Leonie Swann the movie is based on, but honestly The Sheep Detectives really rolls off the tongue more easily, so I’m pretty happy with the change. If it does well, there’s a second book in the series as well.

I’m a little, erm, sheepish saying this, but The Sheep Detectives is maybe one of my most- anticipated upcoming book adaptations thus far for 2026. We’re obviously early in the game, but it doesn’t look baaa-d in the least. Stay tuned, as I plan to continue covering this movie and making as many sheep puns as possible.