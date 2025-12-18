Supernatural Is Leaving Netflix After 13 Years, And I Have One Wish For Its New Streaming Home

The 2025 TV schedule included several milestones for Supernatural, including the 20th anniversary of the pilot and the fifth anniversary of the series finale. I rewatched the pilot (and had a chick flick moment in the process) for that milestone, as well as revisited Misha Collins’ final episode for that anniversary. Going on blasts to the past was pretty easy thanks to the show’s longtime streaming home on Netflix. Now, however, Supernatural won’t be available with a Netflix subscription. I’m going to look on the bright side of the show switching to other streamers and hope for one specific change.

Supernatural Is Switching Streamers After 13 Years

Netflix has been Supernatural’s streaming home for the past 13 years, with all fifteen seasons and 327 episodes available since the divisive series finale back in 2020. Subscribers may have noticed in recent days that the show’s page listed the show with “Last day to watch on Netflix” as December 17, and the page is now gone altogether as of December 18.

Per What’s On Netflix, the licensing terms between Netflix and The CW meant that each show would remain exclusively on Netflix for five years after the final season became available. This means that Supernatural isn't the only CW show exiting the platform on December 18; Arrow and The 100 also ended five years ago in 2020.

This isn’t to say that Supernatural is leaving the web entirely, however. All fifteen seasons will be available with both a Prime Video subscription and a Peacock subscription starting on December 22, so the show is technically only going to be unavailable streaming for less than a week. (The Winchesters is streaming with a Max subscription now.)

I’ve made the most of the series’ years on Netflix by going back and rewatching some favorite episodes whenever the Supernatural mood strikes me, so it’s a bummer to lose it from the platform. The move to new streamers does give me a bit of hope for a change to the first season.

My One Wish For Supernatural On Prime Video And Peacock

Supernatural is known for many things after fifteen seasons, and one of the most enduring is Dean’s love of classic rock music. (He was not the biggest fan of the “Fan Fiction” musical about his and his brother’s lives.) Unfortunately, as executive producer Phil Sgriccia revealed on the Supernatural Then and Now podcast, the show “only had rights to the music in Year 1 for DVDs and television broadcast, but anything that was streaming and later got redone.”

That meant Season 1 on Netflix was missing iconic music moments like AC/DC’s “Back in Black” in the pilot, Blue Oyster Cult’s “Don’t Fear the Reaper” from “Faith,” and Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Bad Moon Rising” from the Season 1 finale. And those are just a few! Having originally watched the first season on DVD, I was surprised and dismayed when I checked out some first season episodes on Netflix and discovered the changes.

Now, I don’t really expect that switching streamers will result in Prime Video and Peacock getting all of the music back, but it would be a pretty fantastic update both for rewatchers like myself and newcomers who deserve to see a Reaper stalking a victim to “Don’t Fear the Reaper.” I’ll just have to check out Supernatural on the new platforms on December 22 to find out.