Where The Crawdads Sing: Where You've Seen The Cast Before

It’s always exciting for fans of the certain novels when their favorite book is chosen to be adapted into a new movie, and that’s the case for the film we are talking about today. The highly anticipated adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing has finally come to theaters, and with it comes a cast full of stars that I’m sure you have recognized from other movies or shows.

From beloved, long-standing stars like David Strathairn, to fresh faces such as Daisy Edgar-Jones, Where The Crawdads Sing has plenty of talent that has been all over the industry in movies and TV series. Here is where you might have seen the Where The Crawdads Sing cast before.

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Kya Clark)

The first up on this list is Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays the main character of Where The Crawdads Sing, Kya Clark. Edgar-Jones has been making a name for herself over the last couple of years, starring in several TV shows, as well as movies. In terms of film, in 2022 she starred opposite Sebastian Stan in the Hulu original horror film, Fresh, which is about a woman who begins dating a man with surprising tastes.

Other than that, she’s also appeared in the film, Pond Life, but this will be her third feature film ever released, so it’s exciting to see her talent hit the cinemas more.

Edgar-Jones has also appeared in a variety of television shows. You might recognize her the most from the Hulu original series , Normal People, where she starred. But she’s also appeared in several others, including a main role in War of the Worlds, and in the FX/Hulu series, Under the Banner of Heaven, the sitcom Cold Feet in a recurring role, and some guest roles on other shows, too.

Taylor John Smith (Tate Walker)

Next up, we have Taylor John Smith, who plays Tate Walker in Where The Crawdads Sing. Smith has been in movies and TV shows for years. His most recognizable role is most likely when he portrayed John Keene in the HBO miniseries, Sharp Objects, however, he’s been in many movies and shows, too.

Some of his biggest film appearances thus far have included Some Kind of Beautiful Wolves, You Get Me, The Outpost, Blacklight, and Shadow in the Cloud. He’s also appeared in guest roles on shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Chicago P.D., Hart of Dixie, and had a recurring guest role on American Crime.

Harris Dickinson (Chase Andrews)

Moving on, we now have Harris Dickinson, who plays Chase Andrews in Where The Crawdads Sing, and he has been in many movies and television shows that you might recognize. One of his biggest roles was playing Paul Getty III in the FX original series, Trust, but in terms of TV, he also had a role in Clique, and voiced Gurjin in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which was unfortunately cancelled after one season .

Dickinson has also been in many movies, several of which you may have seen. Some of his biggest roles have been playing Prince Phillip in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil alongside the film’s stars, the wonderful Angelina Jolie and the talented Elle Fanning , The Darkest Minds, The King’s Man, and Beach Rats. He’s also set to star in the film, See How They Run, according to Variety .

Michael Hyatt (Mabel)

Next up on the list, we have Mabel in Where The Crawdads Sing, who is played by Michael Hyatt. The actress started her career on stage before she began working in television and movies. Some of her biggest film appearances have been Two Weeks, Fame, The Trials of Cate McCall, Nightcrawler, Four Good Days, The Little Things, and more.

Hyatt has also had an incredible career in television, appearing in many popular TV series such as HBO’s The Wire as Brianna Barksdale, The West Wing, The Kill Point, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Snowfall, Homecoming, and the political show, The Comey Rule , where she portrayed Loretta Lynch. She’s also guest starred in many TV shows, like E.R., The Big Bang Theory, and more.

Sterling Macer, Jr. (Jumpin’)

Moving on, we now have Sterling Macer, Jr., who plays Jumpin’ in Where The Crawdads Sing. An actor for some time, he has appeared in a lot of television shows in big roles. While he has had roles in movies like the Bruce Lee biopic, Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, Wicked and Night Terror, he’s mainly kept his talents to television, appearing in many series.

Some of his biggest roles were playing Tyrell Dawson in Generations, Cpl. Robert Davis in Homefront, Marcus St. Cloud in Harts of the West, Officer Powell in Lincoln Heights, and Deputy Director Victor Stark in Bones. He’s also guest starred in many other TV shows, like several of his castmates, including NCIS: Los Angeles, 24, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and more.

David Strathairn (Tom Milton)

Last but not least, we have Tom Milton in Where The Crawdads Sing, who is played by David Strathairn, an actor who has been around for a long time in Hollywood and garnered plenty of accolades from the work he has done. Strathairn has appeared in so many films, it’s hard to pick just some of his best.

Some of his highlights include The Firm, Home for the Holidays, L.A. Confidential, Simon Burch, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Limbo, Good Night, And Good Luck (which scored him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor), We Are Marshall, the Bourne series, Trumbo, Lincoln, the Godzilla series, the Academy Award-winning film, Nomadland , and, most recently in 2021, Nightmare Alley, directed by Guillermo del Toro .

Strathairn hasn’t just kept his talents to movies though, as the actor has appeared in many TV shows. Some of his best work was playing Moss Goodman in The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd, and he was also on Alphas, The Blacklist, Billions, the Amazon Prime original series , The Expanse, and the 2020 series, Interrogation. Truly Hollywood royalty.