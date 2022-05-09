Where The Crawdads Sing: Release Date And Other Quick Things We Know About The Movie

As has typically always been the case, there are a great number of book-to-movie adaptations coming out in 2022, but few have the buzz surrounding them quite like that of Where the Crawdads Sing. The film adaptation of Delia Owens’ debut novel about a young girl who largely spent her life isolated from society and finds herself in a heap of trouble is one that people were talking about before the project was officially announced shortly after the beloved book’s 2018 release. And now, we’re just months away from seeing one of the most anticipated 2022 movies.

If you want to know when you’ll be able to see the Where the Crawdads Sing movie, who’s in it, and other things you can expect to see play out when it opens in theaters this summer, stick around because we have you more than covered.

Where The Crawdads Sing Will Be Released Theatrically On July 15, 2022

Those who have been anxiously awaiting the Where the Crawdads Sing movie the past few years will be glad to hear that the book adaptation is set to be released theatrically on July 15, 2022, per The Hollywood Reporter. The movie was initially set to debut a few weeks earlier on June 24, 2022, according to Deadline, but the release was moved around a couple of times before setting on the mid-July opening.

Daisy Edgar-Jones Leads The Where The Crawdads Sing Cast

At the center of the Where the Crawdads Sing movie is Daisy Edgar-Jones, who will surely be making an addition to her impressive list of credits with her portrayal of Kya Clark, aka “Marsh Girl.” Joining Edgar Jones on the cast is Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects) as Tate Walker, Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man) as Chase Andrews, Michael Hyatt (Snowfall) as Mabel, Sterling Macer Jr. (Double Down) as Jumpin, and David Strathairn (Nomadland) as Tom Milton.

Where The Crawdad’s Sing Follows A Young Woman Accused Of Murdering A Former Boyfriend

If the Where the Crawdads Sing movie stays true to the original source material, it will tell the story of Kya Clark, a young girl who was abandoned by her parents and forced to raise herself in the seclusion of North Carolina’s marshes into adulthood. And though she temporarily re-enters society in a nearby community, Kya once again finds herself on the run when a former boyfriend attacks her and later ends up dead, with the “Marsh Girl” as the prime suspect in the heated murder case.

And while it looks like the odds are stacked against her, secrets and revelations from Kya’s past are brought to the surface, making her future even more uncertain in this sprawling murder mystery set in the marshy swamps.

Reese Witherspoon Signed On To Produce The Film Adaptation Almost Immediately After Reading Delia Owens’ Novel

Reese Witherspoon, who has been producing various film projects since Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde in 2003, has been at the forefront of bringing Where the Crawdads Sing to the big screen since she first read the book of the same name upon its release. When it was first announced that the adaptation was in the works in December 2018 with Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine slated to produce the feature, the Academy Award winner released the following statement (via Variety):

With a jaw-dropping mystery, stunning Southern setting, and endlessly fascinating female heroine at its center, I loved this book the moment I read it and am so excited to join forces with Elizabeth [Gabler] and her team to bring Delia [Owens’] truly moving page-turner to the screen.

Where the Crawdads Sing is just the latest in a long line of projects produced by Hello Sunshine (previously known as Pacific Standard), which also worked on movies like Wild and Gone Girl, as well as shows like The Morning Show and Big Little Lies over the course of the past decade. Expect even more to come from the incredibly busy Witherspoon and her various ventures.

Olivia Newman Directed Where The Crawdads Sing

Sitting behind the camera and helming Where the Crawdads Sing was Olivia Newman, as reported by Deadline in July 2020. Newman made here feature length directorial debut with the 2018 Netflix drama First Match, which was based on a short film she released nearly a decade earlier. Since then, she has directed several episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and FBI.

The Where the Crawdads Sing script was adapted by Lucy Alibar, who has some experience writing movies about young women braving the elements in movies like Troop Zero (in which she also acted) and the eerily beautiful Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Where The Crawdads Sing Will Feature A Brand New Taylor Swift Song

If the hype surrounding the release of Where the Crawdads Sing wasn’t enough, the upcoming coming-of-age drama will also feature a brand new Taylor Swift song called “Carolina.” The multi-time Grammy winner, who is currently re-recording all of her older albums, made the announcement in a March 2022 Instagram post (her first of the year) that featured a snippet of the song and a nice little caption about her love of the original novel:

Where the Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago. As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible [Daisy Edgar-Jones] and produced by the brilliant [Reese Witherspoon], I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side. I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend [Aaron Dessner] to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.

And despite multiple YouTube claiming otherwise, it looks like we’ll have to wait, possibly until July, to hear the full version of this “haunting” track.

The Where The Crawdads Sing Trailer Is Full Of Romance, Murder, And Beautiful Imagery

In addition to giving us our first (brief) listen of the new Taylor Swift track, the Where the Crawdads Sing trailer also offers a quick look at the romance, murder, and beautiful imagery that is to be featured in the upcoming movie. Take a look and see:

As you can see in the footage above, the trailers offers up a lot of scenes and what could be pivotal moments while also not answering too many questions and ruining the mystique surrounding the upcoming drama.

Expect to hear more about Where the Crawdads Sing as we get closer to its July 15, 2022 theatrical release date.