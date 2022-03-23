Daisy Edgar-Jones: What To Watch If You Like The Fresh Actress

Chances are if you’re here, you’ve seen one of the latest Hulu original films, Fresh, starring Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones. And obviously, you’re here to see what else you can watch that has this amazing actress in it after her great performance in the thriller and that killer ending .

While Daisy Edgar-Jones is still on the rise as an actor, there’s a good amount you can check out for her acting, while we wait for the arrival of Where The Crawdads Sing (check out the trailer!). Here are some of Daisy Edgar-Jones’ movies and TV shows, and how you can watch them online right now.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Normal People (Hulu)

This isn’t Edgar-Jones’ first run-in with Hulu. During 2020, she was one of the lead stars of Normal People. This one-season show follows two friends as they start to grow up and finish up their time in secondary school, and follows them into their years of college.

Normal People is one of the best Hulu original shows , and while it’s a shame it was just a limited series that the series was only around for one season, that one season was some of the best television I’ve seen in a long time. From the acting to the story to the direction and even to the cinematography, everything melded so well together. Edgar-Jones really got to show off her acting skills, and I have a feeling it was because of her breakout performance in this series that you get to see her for how amazing she is now. Seriously, give it a shot.

Stream Normal People on Hulu.

(Image credit: Open Palm Films)

Pond Life (Amazon Rental)

In this independent drama film, Pond Life, a rumor begins to spread around a small town that a giant carp has been residing in nearby ponds, stirring people up. Trevor, a young boy with a hankering for fishing, decides to gather up a bunch of his friends and go out on a fishing trip to try and capture this mythical creature.

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as Cassie, one of the older teenagers and subjects of the film, and she, alongside the rest of the cast, is great. They really paint a picture of growing up and how just one little mission like this can lead to a fun adventure as well as a lesson for everyone. Since this is one of her only other films besides Fresh, it shocks me that she hasn’t done as much yet, but after watching Pond Life, I’m sure she’ll be in much more in the future.

Rent Pond Life on Amazon.

(Image credit: ITV)

Cold Feet (Amazon Prime)

This long-running British dramedy has been making people laugh since 1997. Cold Feet follows the highs and lows, the trials and tribulations of modern romance, originally following three couples and watching as they either grew together, apart, or married new people all together, having crazy experiences along the way.

While this show has been going for a long time, and there have been plenty of actors who have popped in and out of recurring roles, as the show had two different runs - one from 1997-2003, and then from 2016-2020.

Daisy Edgar-Jones became a recurring character in Season 6, at the start of the second run, and continued to be one until Season 9. She played Olivia Marsden, the daughter of David and Karen Marsden. While the character had appeared before on the show, Jones played the older version for four years, showing her skills as a dramatic and comedic actor. It’s certainly a fun series, and one that shows just how much people change over the course of their lives.

Stream Cold Feet on BritBox.

(Image credit: Canal+/Fox)

War Of The Worlds (Epix)

Ever wonder what would happen if aliens decided to just wipe out most of humanity? That’s what War of the Worlds answers, as mankind has found life on other planets but doesn’t have to wait long to find contact, because the aliens decide that mankind isn’t worth life. Now, it’s up to the survivors to somehow survive this war of the worlds.

It was big news back then when War of the Worlds was getting a TV show , and thankfully, the series ended up being so popular that a third season is set to air in 2022. Jones portrayed Emily Gresham, one of the survivors who actually seems to have some sort of connection with the aliens - and, is also blind. Her character is complex and really well-developed, and if you want a series that is just pure sci-fi goodness, this is one to watch for sure.

Stream War of the Worlds on Epix.

(Image credit: BBC One/HBO)

Gentleman Jack (HBO Max)

In this BBC One/HBO original, Gentleman Jack follows the story of the real-life Anne Lister, a landowner and industrialist who changes lives around her and comes back to West Yorkshire in the 1800s to transform her home into something new.

While Daisy Edgar-Jones never had a huge role in this show, I personally love her guest appearances in the first season as Delia Rawson, as a part of the Rawson family that is featured very heavily in the show. While there’s only one season so far of the series, another one is due to come out in 2022 .

Stream Gentleman Jack on HBO Max.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Fresh (Hulu)

It’s why you’re here. Fresh is the latest Hulu thriller and tells the story of Noa, a young woman who is tired of meeting men through dating apps, and decides to give the old organic meet someone out in public a try. But what she doesn’t know is that this seemingly perfect guy, Steve, ends up being the complete opposite of a dream come true.

I have to say, when I first saw the Fresh trailer , I was a bit skeptical. I love romantic comedies but I wasn’t feeling this one because, at the start of the trailer, it felt like just a regular old rom-com. And then the trailer started to change to that of a thriller, and I got interested, and thank God I did because this thriller was one of the best movies Hulu has released in years. Daisy Edgar-Jones is perfect as Noa and gives a really captivating leading lady performance, alongside her co-star, Sebastian Stan , who genuinely terrified the living hell out of me - and I’ve always been Stan fan, so that’s hard to do.

You know that a movie is going to be good when it takes thirty minutes to get to the title screen. Seriously, if for some reason you haven’t given this film a try, watch it now.

Stream Fresh on Hulu.