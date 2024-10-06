Why Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield's Steamy We Live In Time Sequence Is The Best Movie Sex Scene I've Seen In Years

Spoilers ahead for We Live In Time.

Moviegoers have always loved watching characters fall in love, including in some of the best romantic comedies, are ones where things end up tragically. Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh's new movie We Live In Time is in the latter category, focusing on a couple and their family as Pugh's character fights cancer. While not a sexually explicit movie, John Crowley's movie does feature some steamy scenes between the pair of A-listers, and here's why it was the best movie sex scene I've seen in years.

What we know about We Live In Time has been limited, but I had the privilege of seeing an early screening at the Hamptons International Film Festival. While the movie's poster was memed, it's a moving piece of film. And the movie's big sex scene is notable because of the way it moves the story forward, and how much is communicated without words between the two protagonists.

We Live In Time bounces around the years that Tobias and Almut (Garfield and Pugh) are together. When we learn about her ovarian cancer coming back, she debates whether she'd like to pursue treatment or just enjoy the time she has left.

(Image credit: A24)

While it seems like Pugh's character is leaning towards just enjoying her final months of life, she later tells Tobias that she'd like to have sex "before treatment begins." Garfield's response is deeply moving, as he's relieved that they're going to fight this thing together. And in the following love scene, all of that emotion comes out. The pair cling to each other and express their love physically, with the knowledge that chemo and surgery are on the way. Tobias literally kisses Almut's scars, showing how deeply he cares for her, and understands the struggle she's had with the disease in the past.

I don't remember the last time I saw a movie sex scene that was so deeply rooted in raw emotion, and integral to the plot of the movie. This wasn't just about watching two A-list stars take off their clothes and get sexy, it was much more. As a reminder, you can check out the We Live In Time trailer below.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have a ton of chemistry on screen, which has also been on display as the pair of A-listers promoted We Live In Time. And while it was fun to see them fall in love during the new movie, it was seeing how they interacted when things got tough that made the project so much more than a typical romantic comedy. And that unique tone and message extended to the sex scene(s).

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Audiences will see We Live In Time for themselves on October 11. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.