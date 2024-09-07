Yes, Andrew Garfield Is Aware Of Those Horse Memes Surrounding His New Romance Film. Yes, His Thoughts On Them Are Fantastic

A24’s romantic dramedy, We Live In Time -- which comes out this fall on the 2024 movie schedule -- brings together Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, who are truly a dream duo of actors. That alone, is enough to sell many on the film. However, last month we couldn’t stop talking about an unexpected third-wheel as a carousel horse featured on its poster quickly turned into a hilarious meme. So, when the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, of course, Andrew Garfield was asked about it.

Andrew Garfield attended the We Live In Time premiere alongside Florence Pugh and her Barbiecore pink gown on Friday night. During the occasion, the actor was asked about whether the carousel horse would be part of the premiere as well. In his words:

Yeah, thank you for bringing up the horse. I haven't heard from him since our shoot day, but I pray he makes an appearance because without him, we really are nothing. Yeah, no one would be aware of this film if it wasn't for that fucking horse.

In today’s day and age, you truly can never guess what will haunt the internet next as a meme, and we certainly wouldn’t have imagined Garfield and Pugh’s cancer movie would be a nominee for that sort of thing. Check out Garfield’s comments via eTalkTV :

So funny! Hey, but one cannot simply deny how funny it is to see the bug-eyed horse blatantly in the corner of the photo that started it all:

(Image credit: A24)

When the image debuted online in mid-August, internet users immediately took to editing the horse into a ton of famous images from movies and pop culture. Like this memorable Alien scene:

People also put the carousel horse on places like Beyoncé’s Renaissance album cover, The Shining, or the famed The Godfather horse scene. Check it:

Horse memes aside, since We Live In Time premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, the pairing of Garfield and Pugh is already being praised by critics including CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg.

After attending the first screening of the movie, Eisenberg shared in his first We Live In Time reaction that the actors “inject remarkable levels of emotion and charisma” to the film that follows a couple’s life across many years of their relationship. And, as he points out it’s actually rather funny throughout.

Across the fictional couple’s time together, audiences will witness their funny meet-cute, how they fall in love, their starting a family together and dealing with the difficult news of Pugh’s character getting cancer. Florence Pugh recently spoke about shaving her head for the role , saying that she felt it “needed to be done” in order for her to play the role honestly.

So, all around it sounds like we're in for an emotional and good time. What makes it even better is these two seem to have a great sense of humor on screen and off, as proven by Garfield's silly comments about that viral horse.

You can mark your calendars to laugh and cry at the same time when We Live In Time hits theaters on October 11.