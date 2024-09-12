Andrew Garfield And Florence Pugh Debating The We Live In Time Horse Is Hilarious, And Fans Can't Get Over Them Calling Each Other 'Babe'

Romantic dramas don’t always get the hype they deserve, but that’s not the case for the Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh-led film We Live In Time. Ever since the first look photos dropped, fans have been obsessing over the actors’ tangible chemistry. Now, they’re in the midst of press ahead of its release on the 2024 movie schedule, and fans are getting a real kick out of them, especially after they were seen laughing about the hilarious horse meme and calling each other playful nicknames.

Despite the emotional nature of the film, which follows a chef and a recent divorcee as they fall in love and then get dealt a devastating diagnosis, much of the press around it has been light-hearted and downright hilarious. The tonal shift came when the internet got their hands on a picture of the duo on a carousel, and instead of focusing on Garfield and Pugh, they zeroed in on the hilarious, meme-able face of the carousel horse.

The “deer in headlights” horse quickly blew up on social media to the point where Garfield and Pugh seemingly can’t do an interview together without it being mentioned. Thankfully, they have a great sense of humor about the horse, and they even have their own favorite memes. However, the two did get into a small disagreement over whether the horse actually makes it into the film, which led to them endearingly calling each other “babe” during an interview with AP. Take a look:

Garfield claims that the horse makes an appearance while they’re riding the carousel, while Pugh believes that the horse is only partially in frame. The conversation between them quickly went off the rails from there, but all the fans want to talk about is the casual way they call each other “babe” and “baby" while still disagreeing:

I think being called babe and baby by Florence pugh and Andrew Garfield simultaneously will heal a lot of my pain - keerthanapurandaran

The only way to out do a “babe” is to hit em with a “babyyy” lol - briellelove01

" Baby " "Babe" i love them ❤️ - 0jitosgalacticos

I do not need to ship them together ugh this press tour is gonna do things to me 😭 - lilysinginginthegarden

Babe… baby😂 I can’t with them -yesi_at_the_edge

Unfortunately, they never came to an agreement on whether the horse was in the movie or not. So, it looks like they just gave us another reason to check out the upcoming A24 film when it arrives in select theaters on October 11th in the United States. It’s either that or tracking down someone who saw the movie’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, but that might be a bit more difficult.

The good news is that October is just around the corner, and judging from early reviews for We Live In Time (including one by our very own Eric Eisenberg), it's going to be worth the wait and the heartbreak it’s going to bring.