'I Didn't Know You Could Say Something Outrageous Then Be Like, Cut!' In The Middle Of Press, Andrew Garfield Joked About Dick Pics, And Florence Pugh Was Shook

One of the obvious highlights of the upcoming romantic dramedy We Live in Time is that it serves as an opportunity for talented stars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield to share the screen. A bonus, however, is that the A-listers are also doing press for the movie together, which is a thought that makes me smile. Thus far, the witty British actors haven’t disappointed in that regard, as they’ve shared some cute moments. Promotion for their film took a wild turn, though, when Garfield joked about dick pics during an interview – leaving Pugh shook.

This humorous exchange when the two stars were asked about the horse face memes that have cropped up due to the carousel that’s visible in one of the film’s stills. Andrew Garfield has joked about the horse , before humorously declaring that the film wouldn’t be gaining so much buzz if not for the wacky-looking item. While discussing it with the AP alongside Florence Pugh, Garfield was actually going to show off some of the memes he’d saved. But, to the surprise of the interviewer and Pugh, he revealed why he ultimately couldn’t:

Garfield: Some of my favorite ones I have saved. (Garfield pulls out his phone and then reconsiders.) Actually, I’m not going to open up my photos right now.

Pugh: What’s on your phone?

Garfield: Just lots of dick pics. My own. Cut this out.

Pugh: I didn’t know you could do press like this. I didn’t know you could say something outrageous and be like, ‘Cut.’ What’s worse is they’re next to your horse pics.

Garfield: Yeah, it does look like the ratio is off.

Pugh: Jesus Christ, Andrew.

Garfield: What, you set me up.

During a junket interview, it’s customary to discuss topics like film shoots, acting approaches and casting details. A cheeky behind-the-scenes story or two might even be divulged. However, I’m not sure any interview goes into a room expecting to hear an actor talk about dick photos. Honestly, I’m not sure whether I would’ve expressed shock like the Midsommar star did or would’ve ended up chuckling at the Tick, Tick... Boom!’s sheer honesty. Apparently, though, the publicist who was present for that discussion had a different kind of reaction:

Pugh: Did you just hear our publicists sigh? Please don’t cut this. Let him be punished. He’ll never do it again.

Garfield: I will, that’s the problem. I’m insatiable when it comes to stupidity.

You might laugh at this thought, but the back-and-forth between Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh here actually just makes me want to see their movie even more. The two stars, who’ve been spotted affectionately holding hands (as friends) and calling each other “babe” amid the press tour, are just so much fun together. Even before seeing the trailer for We Live in Time , I was totally sold on the idea of them playing a couple considering their abilities as actors. While their comedic chops will be on display, they also flex their dramatic muscles, considering that John Crowley’s film also tackles some heavy subject matter.

This recent interview with Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield is definitely funny, but it also symbolizes something. It’s an indicator that the two have reached the point in their personal and professional relationships that they can joke about something even as lewd as dick pics. Quite frankly, I love that the pair of Oscar nominees have that level of comfortability with each other and hope it truly shines through in their new movie.