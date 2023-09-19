We Live In Time: What We Know About The Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield Romance Movie

We’re in an era of an abundance of great romantic comedies and romantic dramas, and there are several highly anticipated projects of that variety sprinkled throughout the upcoming movies schedule for the next few years. That list includes Anyone but You , Love At First Sight, May December, The Idea of You, and many more. But Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield’s We Live in Time may be one of the most highly anticipated theatrical romances, as genre fans such as myself can't wait to watch.

Pugh and Garfield have respective dedicated fan bases that are highly invested in seeing if they can create charming on-screen chemistry, not to mention more general fans of on-screen romances that want to see them showing up together in such a project. We Live in Time is a movie that still has a lot of mystery surrounding it, despite its famous duo front and center. But even though so many details remain unknown, we do know it’s in the post-production stage, as well as other details such as the basic plotline and the director bringing it all together. Let’s talk about a few details that have been confirmed about We Live In Time.

(Image credit: A24/Warner Bros. Entertainment)

As of September 2023, We Live In Time doesn’t have an official release date. However, it’s highly unlikely that the film will be released before 2023 has ended. Fans should expect the movie sometime in 2024 at the earliest. Because February is the month containing Valentine’s Day, and is thus the perfect season for romantic movies, We Live in Time may be released during the first few months of 2024 to take advantage. The summer movie season is usually full of big blockbusters, and not so much star-studded romantic dramas, so I wouldn’t expect We Live in Time to be released during those months unless it gets relegated to a streaming service debut without a theatrical release.

(Image credit: MGM, Netflix)

It’s A Love Story Between A Chef And A Recent Divorcee

Deadline ’s original production announcement of We Live In Time described the plot as a “funny, deeply moving, and immersive love story,” which is pretty vague, but seems to imply that this may be a film that will falls into the more intense romantic drama category, though both stars are adept enough with comedy. In June 2023, Variety offered a longer and less vague synopsis of the movie.

We Live in Time follows a recent divorcee trying to figure out his life and a chef who is described as “witty” and “unstoppable.” They have an unexpected meeting that changes the trajectory of their lives. The synopsis adds some intrigue by saying the film gives snapshots of their lives together, including falling in love and building a family. However, a “difficult truth” sends their strong union into a spiral.

This description definitely makes me think that We Live In Time will be more of a drama than comedy. It sounds like it could even be a breakup movie or a movie about falling in love again.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Netflix)

Andrew Garfield And Florence Pugh Star

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield star in We Live in Time as the respective characters Almut, the chef, and Tobias, the recent divorcee. Pugh and Garfield both have very impressive acting resumes. Pugh may be best known for playing Dani in Midsommar, easily one of her best films to date, and she's also had lead roles in Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder, Fighting with My Family, and A Good Person. Pugh has appeared most recently in Oppenheimer, as well as Black Widow, and Little Women, which earned her an Oscar nomination . She will also appear in the upcoming Dune: Part Two .

Garfield became a household name when he took on the role of Peter Parker's Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. He is also known for his roles in Never Let Go, The Social Network, and Tick, Tick…Boom!, with the latter earning him an Oscar nomination . He has also appeared in the movies The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Under the Silver Lake, Hacksaw Ridge, and Breathe.

He has also appeared in the TV shows Doctor Who, Red Riding, and Under the Banner of Heaven. As of August 2023, there have been no official additional cast announcements. However, IMDB lists a few other cast members and characters. These cast members include Adam James, Marama Corlett, Grace Molony, and Heather Craney. This is unconfirmed information, so we’ll have to wait to see if this is truly the cast of We Live in Time.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

We Live In Time Began Filming In April 2023

Deadline announced that production on We Live in Time began in April 2023. Behind-the-scene photos (via Twitter ) were also seen in April of Pugh and Garfield filming in a park in London. One of the pictures shows Pugh’s character Amulet having Garfield’s character Tobias smell fruit — clearly part of her chef process.

While filming, Pugh and Garfield got close and were even seen hanging out while not filming , so hopefully their chemistry plays out winningly in the film itself.

(Image credit: A24)

A24 Has Distribution Rights To The Movie

In May 2023, The Hollywood Reporter announced that A24 landed distribution rights to We Live in Time. This is one of the many exciting upcoming A24 projects on the way, though possibly one of the least outwardly disturbing. The studio has released films from Garfield and Pugh before, such as the aforementioned Midsommar and Garfield's Under the Silver Lake.

A24 is not known for romantic movies, but the studio continues to evolve, and does have a couple of applicable projects in its lineup of releases, including Past Lives and Obvious Child. Given the star talent involved, this will probably overshadow others of its kind.

StudioCanal produced We Live in Time, and has been part of a wide range of films that could potentially speak to the quality of the new film. Some of the company’s past projects have included Bridget Jones’s Baby, Carol, Billy Elliot, Paddington, and Evil Dead Rise.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Brooklyn Director Will Direct We Live In Time

John Crowley, best known for his film Brooklyn, was behind the camera to direct We Live in Time. Crowley also directed Boy A, which starred Andrew Garfield, and his other movies include Is Anybody There? and The Goldfinch, and his TV efforts include episodes of Modern Love, True Detective, and Black Mirror.

Nick Payne wrote the script for We Live in Time. His film and television work includes scripts for The Sense of an Ending and Wanderlust. We Live in Time's behind-the-scenes team also includes executive producer Benedict Cumberbatch, with other producers including Sunny March, Leah Clarke, Adam Ackland, and Guy Heeley.

We Live in Time has been scarcely releasing details. However, some of the major details, such as the release date and additional cast should be revealed before the year ends. Keep checking CinemaBlend for updates.