Why La La Land Was Actually ‘One Of The Worst Pitches’ Its Producer Ever Heard
Here's to the fools who dream!
La La Land is about to hit a big milestone. The almost-Best Picture winner turns ten this year, and to celebrate, it has just returned to theaters. Nowadays, the movie musical is thought of as a modern classic. But I just learned that when it first came across one producer’s desk, he had very low expectations for it.
CinemaBlend attended the La La Land 10th anniversary event at Los Angeles’s very own Griffith Observatory. There, producer Fred Berger reflected on the early days of the project. As he shared:
La La Land’s writer/director Damien Chazelle actually wrote the screenplay for the genre-bending movie musical back in 2010. But for years he had no luck getting it greenlit. He linked up with Fred Berger years before it was made, but the studios initially wouldn't finance it unless he made a lot of changes. For example, they asked him to change Ryan Gosling’s character to be a rock musician, and for the couple to get together at the end, but Chazelle wouldn’t do it.
Ultimately, the filmmaker decided to make Whiplash first since it was thought of as a more commercially viable idea. As Berger added:
From Berger’s perspective, Chazelle’s idea was “one of the worst pitches”, and there are a few reasons why. For one, it romanticizes a place people don’t often romanticize. Secondly, it’s about a couple who break up, and thirdly, it’s about a jazz musician. As the producer added, a cherry on top of the bad pitch was Chazelle saying it was “non-negotiable” that his college roommate, Justin Hurwitz, do all the music.
Thankfully, they ultimately took a chance on it, because it’s one of my favorite films, and one of the most critically-acclaimed movies in recent years. And it brought back the Old Hollywood musical with a modern twist we really haven’t seen much of in the 21st century. Berger also said this:
La La Land has since become a tour of Los Angeles for audiences, and fans use it as inspiration when they visit the California city. Hermosa Beach’s Lighthouse Cafe specifically has become a famous place thanks to the movie. It also brought out some of the best performances from Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.
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At the anniversary event, Lionsgate also unveiled an updated version of the poster that fixes an aspect of it that “haunts” star Ryan Gosling. So, it's clear they're all acknowledging the bumpy yet beautiful journey that led to the making of this classic movie.
You can watch La La Land in theaters now – alongside a host of 2026 movies and anniversary re-releases like The Return of the King!
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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