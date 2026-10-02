I'm Watching Dancing With The Stars For The First Time, And Now I Am All In

I first dabbled in the world of Dancing with the Stars earlier this year. I watched Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro. It was a great introduction to the franchise because it soft-launched the concept without the full commitment of a regular season. I committed this year.

I am currently watching Dancing with the Stars Season 35 and am fully invested. This season may become one of my fall TV shows that I can’t miss. It took me so long to give the show a chance because I initially didn’t see the appeal. Now I get it.

(Image credit: ABC)

Dancing With The Stars Is Very Inspirational

I used to watch every season of So You Think You Can Dance and American Idol. Those shows often had inspirational songs or dances. Things that moved you to pick up the phone and vote for your favorite contestants. Dancing with the Stars has these things as well. However, that’s not what I found inspirational.

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It’s the idea itself. These known figures are taking a chance on something new. Even those with a dance background don’t have ballroom or competitive dance experience. This is new to everyone but the professional dancers.

As we age, we can become less whimsical and open to new experiences. Dancing with the Stars shows that we should always try new things. The risk is embarrassment, but the perk is learning something new and possibly winning the grand prize. I found that very inspirational and pushed me to leave my own comfort zone.

(Image credit: ABC)

It Showcases the Importance Of Progress, Not Perfection

As of writing this article, Dancing with the Stars Season 35 is only in week 3. There is a lot more to come. Even in such a short time, we have seen a lot of progress from these famous people. Additionally, it’s inspiring to see improvement, even if it’s not perfect. We should always have a progress (not perfection) mindset, because the quest for perfection may slow down the learning journey.

We need to see these contestants start with lower scores and work their way up. Additionally, it’s also good to see their journey not always be upward. We need to see some weeks where they perform well, but then mess up the next week. I think seeing these contestants deal with ups and downs with their performances will encourage a lot of other people to try things that may take years to master.

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(Image credit: ABC)

Dancing with the Stars Makes It Easy To Get Attached To Certain Pros Or Contestants

Before watching Dancing with the Stars Season 35, I recognized about ten of the contestants. I knew their names and some of their work, but I wasn’t a knowledgeable fan. Now, I find myself attached to the journey of some of these contestants. I care and have opinions now about theme nights and other vital components of the show. I am already learning the history and lore, and now have a long list of past seasons that I must watch. I want to see certain celebrities’ journeys or how pros performed in the past.

I am now fully invested in the Dancing with the Stars franchise.

Stream Dancing with the Stars on Hulu.