Andrew Garfield Really Wants To Do Traitors, But One Element Would Make Him ‘Lose’ His ‘Mind’

Much like so many others, Andrew Garfield is a fan of The Traitors. You can watch previous seasons of with a Peacock subscription, and the reality TV series that sees UK contestants in a grand Scottish castle to compete in a game of deception and deduction. Designated as Traitors and Faithfuls, the latter must identify and banish the former before they themselves are eliminated. The former Spider-Man star really wants to join the highly addictive fun for real.

While Garfield says he would love to appear on a future season of the BBC hit that’s also successfully crossed over to become a U.S. hit, he does have one condition for doing so. Talking to Digital Spy for the release of his latest movie The Uprising, not only did he share his desire to be on the series, but he also made it clear that he’s a big fan. He's also aware of what past participants have said about the challenges of doing the show. As the actor shared:

Maybe later [series], I would love to do it though. It's a lot, it's a big experience, I think there's also stories coming out about how hard it was and it's a long time. I don't think I could be able to last as a Traitor, I think I would lose my mind.

Widely perceived as a nice guy whose fans and co-stars have noted the kindness and humility of, it might be hard to picture the Oscar-nominated actor doing something that can become very cutthroat. Still Garfield would also be such a great addition to a future season of The Celebrity Traitors that it would be easy to understand that producers might give him whatever he wants to make it happen.

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The latest season just debuted in the UK, so there’s plenty of time to figure out who are Traitors and who are Faithful. Featuring such contestants as The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey, Michael Sheen, Richard E. Grant, singer James Blunt, and Industry star Myha’la, it’s a celebrity line-up that promises to make for interesting moments as it all plays out. While it would probably be easy to put together a great group for a season that could include Andrew Garfield, he knows exactly what side he wants to be on.

I don't think I have that level of grit and determination, I think I'd feel too bad. I love the game, but I would love to be Faithful.

The only problem with the Tick, Tick… BOOM! star so publicly announcing to the world that he would prefer to be Faithful and not a Traitor is that it kind of ruins the secrecy of the game. Would everyone he’s up against now know exactly which side he’s on? Or would it make more sense to actually have him be a Traitor now, in order to throw everyone off?

Right now, it’s all just speculation since Garfield is a pretty busy movie star, but if you’re a fan of his and of The Traitors, it’s definitely fun to speculate. If you want to check out all of the current UK shenanigans, here's how to watch The Celebrity Traitors UK Season 2 with a VPN.