The Incredible Story Behind How One Of Zendaya's Viral Odyssey Looks Came Together
A lot went into one of her most famous looks.
Sure, it’s been a couple of months now since Zendaya traded slaying red carpet looks for a hard-earned break from the spotlight. But, we’re still thinking about all the method dressing she did with Law Roach so far while promoting her numerous 2026 movies. They really brought it for The Odyssey press tour, and one look actually has an especially touching story behind it.
Remember when Zendaya wore those Sophia Webster gladiator sandals? She rocked them with a white and gold mini dress just before the New York premiere of The Odyssey. Check this already memorable look out:
These are perfect, aren’t they? Well, since the shoes are vintage Sophia Webster from about twelve years ago the designer was having trouble finding them. Here’s what happened according to the woman who ended up loaning them to Zendaya (via NBC Washington):
Her name is Yvette Harrison, who is a Maryland resident who saw Sophie Webster’s post on her Instagram stories and answered the call. Webster needed them in a size 40 and Harrison had them in size 39.5. In return, Webster promised her a complimentary pair of heels in exchange for the ask. Webster recalled what happened next (via Instagram):
Yvette’s dream shoes are a Sophia Webster Pink Chiara Embellished Sandals priced at $1225 on her website. They were initially out of stock, but once they were packaging up Yvette’s shoes after Zendaya had used them, they were back in stock. So Webster added in a pair alongside a butterfly necklace from her jewelry line to go with the heels that have butterflies on the back of them. Harrison’s reaction to the shoes is so emotional, too:
How lovely is that? Rather than having an entirely new piece go into production for an event, Law Roach often goes for vintage pieces. And that practice made room for this lovely exchange to happen between Harrison, Webster and Zendaya. Now, Harrison not only has shoes worn by Zendaya, she got to connect with a favorite designer of hers, who gifted her two pairs of shoes and a piece of jewelry.
Aside from Zendaya killing it in those gladiator sandals, that same day she wore an ethereal winged dress that was held by the designer for her to wear for two years. She also wore a gorgeous curve-hugging corset and flowy dresses in London. We will look forward to Zendaya’s next press tour this holiday season for Dune: Part 3 coming to theaters on December 18.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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