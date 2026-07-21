Ryan Gosling Said La La Land’s Poster 'Haunts Him,' So The Team Gave Him A Gift For Its 10th Anniversary

I can’t believe it, but somehow it’s already been a decade since La La Land came out. It’s still one of Ryan Gosling’s best movies, as he’s admitted to the world before, there’s just something he wishes he could have done differently. So, in celebration of the movie’s 10th anniversary, Lionsgate decided to do a little retcon.

On behalf of CinemaBlend, I attended a special screening of La La Land on Monday evening at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, CA. Before we watched the film, Lionsgate’s head of marketing Justin Manfredi took to the stage to make an announcement. In his words:

I work with an incredibly talented group of people at Lionsgate in the creative marketing department. And, we sat down after ten years and said, ‘What could we do for the 10th anniversary that would really make this special.’ And we said, ‘Well, I think we need an entirely new piece of art, obviously, because that's what creatives do. They just pontificate and make up new stuff for no reason.’ So we said, ‘All right, let's do it.’

Then, a new poster of La La Land was unveiled. However, it’s quite familiar, except for one thing. Check it out:

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(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The La La Land poster is almost exactly the same except Ryan Gosling’s hand is perfectly straight in the new poster rather than a bit askew. You see, back in 2024 the actor shared that the “moment that haunts [him]” about La La Land was his hand placement in the scene. He said it “just killed the energy” of the poster along with sharing that he nicknamed the whole situation “La La Hand.” Now he’s gotten his way. As Manfredi added at the event:

We know he's happy because we let him know, and he approved it.

Funny enough, when Ryan Gosling was promoting Project Hail Mary earlier this year, the actor also redid the poster with Rocky with the straight hand. But, now it’s official for La La Land, too! During the anniversary event, the movie’s choreographer Mandy Moore also came out to talk about the hilariously controversial poster. Here’s what she said:

I kept telling Ryan, ‘I'm like, you have to make sure that you stretch that arm because eventually someone's gonna take a picture of that and you're gonna be really angry that he looked like that and he didn't look like that.’ He's like, ‘I got it, it's fine, whatever .I got it.’ He didn't have it…. So, all that needed to happen, Ryan, in order to fix this moment would be to straighten this and extend your wrist. It's not that hard.

Oh, it’s too good! I kind of miss the hand now that it’s gone, but it’ll always be there in the movie itself. When Mia and Sebastian do their famous dance to “A Lovely Night,” you can definitely still see Gosling’s original hand placement.

This milestone definitely makes for a good excuse for La La Land rewatch, and Lionsgate is re-releasing the movie in theaters on August 16, too. It’s going to be fun to check it out on the big screen again in between catching up on new 2026 movies. As someone who just had the chance to see Damien Chazelle’s masterpiece with an audience, that ending never, ever gets old.