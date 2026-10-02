I Am Sad Fire Country's Getting A Short Season. Max Thieriot Feels Differently
He's looking on the bright side.
Fire Country is gearing up for its fifth season on the 2026 TV schedule, but things are going to look a little different. That's because the series is among the few shows returning to CBS that will be getting shortened seasons. While I’m sad that it’s happening, star and co-creator Max Thieriot actually feels differently.
Despite the fact that Fire Country continues to be a hit for CBS, the firefighter drama is only getting 13 episodes for Season 5 as opposed to the 20 the last two seasons have received. Now, Fire Country is one of my favorite shows, and I hate that we’ll be getting less of it. However, Thieriot gave his take on the whole situation while speaking with CinemaBlend, and I totally understand his point about why it's actually not a bad thing:
Not only is 20 episodes a lot for any show, but for a show like Fire Country, where there is so much action, it can take quite a physical and emotional toll on everyone involved. So, it's understandable why Thieriot isn’t particularly upset about the episode order.
That being said, he did share the fun challenge that comes with having a 13-episode season, and it makes me excited for what’s in store:
Sometimes the challenge of having a longer season results in having to drag out stories and do filler episodes. It sounds like Fire Country getting just 13 episodes is going to be a bit of an advantage, not just for the cast and crew but for the storyline.
This is not the shortest season of Fire Country, as Season 2 only had 10 episodes in 2024 following the Hollywood strikes, and it went pretty well. So I have complete faith that Season 5 will turn out great, and just hearing Thieriot talk about the advantages of having fewer episodes has me intrigued:
There are already some fun things planned on Fire Country for Season 5. The show is cooking up another crossover with Sheriff Country, which has actually been given a full season order for Season 2. Fire Country will also be introducing a new firefighter, Cecilia Jade ”CJ” Ryan, played by Olivia Thirlby. There’s no telling what else is going to happen in the new season, but Thieriot is looking forward to all the possibilities that come with having a shorter season:
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Fire Country has not disappointed me yet, so I have high expectations for this upcoming season, knowing that there will be fewer episodes. There's a silver lining to the shortened season, and it sounds like there is still going to be a lot to be excited about. I can’t wait to see what happens.
Fire Country Season 5 premieres on Friday, October 9 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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