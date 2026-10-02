Why Outlander: Blood Of My Blood’s ‘Home Alone With Murder’ Sequences Are So Empowering For Ellen

Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood are ahead! You can watch this great series on Starz and catch new episodes on Fridays.

In Episode 3 of Outlander: Blood of My Blood, we got to see the women in the middle of the action. And when I saw action, I mean big, bloody and deadly action, the kind that the men typically find themselves in during a show like this. So, with that in mind, I asked Harriet Slater, who plays Ellen, as well as the show’s showrunner and executive producer, why it was important to feature an action-packed and empowering sequence for Ellen that was like “Home Alone with murder.”

Why Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Wanted Ellen And The Women In The Fight

For context, in this episode that aired on the 2026 TV schedule , when Castle Leoch is attacked, Ellen finds herself in a position to take charge and kill the men who are trying to take her family down. Ultimately, she kills many men; it’s brutal and oddly creative, and it lowkey feels like a very violent version of Home Alone, as executive producer Maril Davis and showrunner Matthew B. Roberts told me:

Maril Davis : It was so fun. I mean, you know, I think in the writers' room they talked about it as like Home Alone.

: It was so fun. I mean, you know, I think in the writers' room they talked about it as like Home Alone. Matthew B. Roberts: Home Alone with murder.

It really was like “Home Alone with murder,” and I think Ellen and Kevin McCallister should maybe trade notes about how they protected their homes in the Outlander spinoff and one of the best Christmas movies , respectively.

Along with this sequence just being cool, it was also very meaningful and empowering. Often, in stories that take place in this old time, women are not in battle. However, they wanted Ellen leading the charge here, as Davis told me:

It was such a fun episode, and so kind of great to see the women protecting the castle. You know, normally, certainly in this time, it's the men, and to see them all band together and use their wits and circumstances, and certainly Ellen leading the charge was amazing. And I know that Harriet had such a fun time with that episode and everything she got to do. So I just love that episode. I love the song they play. I love the title. I love everything about it.

I also love everything about it; watching Ellen take down MacKinney’s men with her bow and arrows and intelligence was epic. It was also moving because we don’t get to see this often in period dramas. Plus, like Home Alone (which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription ), this action was entertaining to watch, and Harriet Slater proved it was fun to shoot too.

Harriet Slater Spoke About What It Was Like To Film All That Action

While Harriet Slater has had her fair share of intense, dramatic and intimate moments in Blood of My Blood , being at the center of a battle was new. So, I asked her which element was the hardest part to perfect and what she was most proud of. The answer to both parts of that question was archery, as the Ellen actress explained:

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I have to say the archery, because I'd never done that before, and it's a lot harder than I thought it was going to be. And making it look real, like she knew exactly what she was doing, I think that was the pressure. Ellen was meant to be an excellent archer, and I had never done it before. So I wanted to make sure I didn't look like I'd never done it before.

Slater went on to say it was “tricky” to get the exact shot where she killed MacKinney. That’s because everything had to line up, and she couldn’t fully pull the bow back but still had to make it look like she was. However, they nailed the shot (both in terms of the camera and the kill shot), and it looked epic. So, fittingly, once they captured the moment, they celebrated:

So that was tricky, but when we finally got it, me and [Azhur Saleem] the director had a massive high five because it was like ‘Yes, we've got it in the can! We never have to do it again, and it looks cool.’ That's the shot that's in the trailer, and it looks epic.

It really is epic both literally and figuratively. Watching Ellen use her home and her wits to take down these guys was awesome, and it proved just how capable she is of holding her own in a fight. While I always assumed she could, it was fantastic to see it actually happen on screen.

Now, I can’t wait to see Ellen kick more butt as Outerland: Blood of My Blood continues its run on Starz. Based on this episode, I’d think everyone would know not to mess with her; however, I’m dying to see her in the heart of the action more often.