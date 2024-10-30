6 Reasons Why Memoir Of A Snail Is One of The Best Movies About Loss

The best movies make you feel something. Maybe they make you reevaluate your life, maybe they enlighten you, or maybe they just allow you to tap into buried emotions. Movies that capture an emotion are some of the most powerful storytelling put to screen. These films can change lives. Grief is one of the most suffocating and painful emotions and many films capture this feeling of despair well. Memoir of a Snail is one of those films.

I recently saw Memoir of a Snail at the 60th Chicago International Film Festival. It quickly became one of the most memorable movies I saw this year. It’s a master at creating vivid animation and introspective storytelling. However, the way Memoir of a Snail addresses grief and loss stands out the most.

(Image credit: Madman Entertainment)

Memoir Of A Snail Offers A Compassionate Look At Dealing With Grief

Memoir of a Snail tells the story of Grace Pudel (Sarah Snook) and the tragedies of her life (from birth to present). She deals with many pains, including the death of her friend Pinky (Jacki Weaver). The film starts with Pinky’s death and shows this as a common occurrence in Grace’s life.

When Memoir of a Snail starts, you don’t even realize it’s a movie about loss and grief. You’re just invested in the adventures of Grace, but, you soon understand her sense of loss, including a passion for life. The film never judges her for her decisions and actions.

They’re all a product of how so many losses shape her identity. There are a lot of people out there like Grace. Maybe they haven’t had as many losses as her but have had big enough ones to change their sense of self. Sometimes people take their pain and turn it into something productive, but more often, people are scarred by it.

Memoir of a Snail emphasizes the importance of treating people in pain with compassion and understanding, not judgment. And isn’t everyone in some degree of pain? The film doesn’t explicitly state the vitalness of kindness, but it’s clear in its message and storytelling. Grace’s grief has, for better or worse, defined her. Memoir of a Snail has a beautiful message about leading with compassion, not prejudice.

(Image credit: Madman Entertainment)

It Shows How Loss Can Become Overwhelming

Grace continues to lose people. This makes her distance herself from life, love, and openness. At first, she only really opens her heart to Pinky and her twin brother, Gilbert (Kodi Smit-McPhee). She is shielded from the world because that’s the only seemingly guaranteed protection.

There are many thoughtful movies about depression but not a lot that show a character who kind of doesn’t realize that they’re depressed. Grace falls into this category a bit. She keeps moving and going (in her way) so that she doesn’t take a minute to really process her loss and grief. That’s why she must reflect on everything when something happens that’s finally too much.

Grief and loss are tricky things because sometimes you’re so busy moving ahead that you forget to check in on your emotions. You may not even realize that you haven’t fully processed your pain. Then when you let it in, it can become overwhelming.

Additionally, Memoir of a Snail showcases the heaviness of grief that can alter one’s life in initially undetectable ways. It can become so ingrained that it becomes a part of an identity.



(Image credit: Madman Entertainment)

Memoir Of A Snail Is A Personal Story That Feels Universal

Memoir of a Snail is distinctly Grace’s story because not many people become obsessed with snails. However, many people, in order to have control over their lives, become hoarders or hyper-fixated on one thing. In Grace’s case, it allows her to stay connected with a person, but for others, it could just be a way to cope with anxiety.

Some grieving people also engage in dangerous activities to deal with sadness and heartbreaking deaths. Grace’s story appeals to many, even if they don’t have the same type of grief that she has. I don’t share in Grace’s types of loss but I found myself connecting with her in just the general sense of losing something or someone important.

Some of her feelings I relate to because I can understand her progression of burying her emotions to deal with living. Sometimes life, by nature, can become overwhelming. And sometimes hiding from it seems like the only way to cope truly.

Grace’s story also highlights the various -- even unexpected -- ways we sometimes deal with loss. We all find ways to live with grief, and it looks different for everyone. Memoir of a Snail isn’t an anxiety-inducing movie but it does showcase that feeling as something that manifests differently for everyone.

(Image credit: Madman Entertainment)

The Stop Motion Animation Adds A Unique Way To Present The Story, But Is just As Compelling As A Regular Drama

There are many great stop-motion animated films but only a few are aimed at an adult audience. Memoir of a Snail is a stop-motion film specifically for adults and feels that way. It doesn’t ease viewers into the harsh reality of life. Telling this story in this style gives the film a fable-esque tone. This makes it enchanting and engrossing to watch. This almost disarms you so you’re hit with a brick of emotions when the messages come through.

Memoir of a Snail creates a bit of child-like wonder while also presenting thought-provoking and emotionally riveting topics. Stop-motion also adds to the comedy of Memoir of a Snail. The exaggerated scenes work better in this animation style.

(Image credit: Madman Entertainment)

Memoir Of A Snail Endears You To All The Characters, And That Makes It Easy To Sympathize With Them

I really like Grace. She becomes a character who may seem weird to outsiders, but once you get to know her, you understand and like her. It’s easy to adore and care about Grace. The same goes for Pinky, Gilbert, and Grace’s father (Dominique Pinon). The film is very proficient at creating characters you care about because Memoir of a Snail makes you fall in love with them quickly.

Each character has experienced tragedy in some way and their sad stories endear us to them. I would gladly watch the saga of the Pudel family to experience more of their individual stories, including Pinky.

(Image credit: Madman Entertainment)

The Film Blends Drama With Comedy To Showcase The Complexities Of Life And Loss

Memoir of a Snail is mainly a comedy but it’s also a very devastating dramatic movie. That’s what makes it entertaining. You’re too busy laughing to realize the sadness and heartbreak of Grace’s story. However, that is what makes it one of my favorite 2024 films: It effortlessly creates this beautiful personal tale that speaks to many. It blends comedy and drama with excellent animation.

I didn’t even know about Memoir of a Snail until I saw it on the Chicago International Film Festival movie schedule. Now it’s a movie I wish I had on my 2024 movie schedule long ago. Memoir of a Snail is an unforgettable movie experience that captures the pain of loss and overwhelming grief in an innovative, funny, heartbreaking, and heartwarming manner.

Memoir of a Snail is available to watch in select theaters.