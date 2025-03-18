Will Ferrell Gets So Many Of His Movie Quotes Thrown At Him In Public, But There Was Only One That Was A Huge Shock

News
By published

Spoiler, it's not "You sit on a throne of lies!"

Will Ferrell reacting to Ryan Reynolds in audience while hosting 2019 Saturday Night Live episode
(Image credit: Saturday Night Live)

“Did we just become best friends? Yep!” “Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite color?” “You're my boy, Blue!” “Milk was a bad choice.” Chances are you know at least one of these Will Ferrell quotes, and if you do, you probably know where all of them come from. Arguably one of the biggest stars to come out of SNL, Ferrell has made a name for himself in the comedy world with his quippy one-liners that fans throw at each other and even at him in public.

Most of the quotes fans greet Ferrell with come from his best, funniest movies, like Elf, Anchorman, and Old School, just to name a few. However, one fan managed to catch the You’re Cordially Invited star off-guard, reciting a line from one of the most underrated comedy movies in his filmography that took him a second to put together. As the actor told TODAY:

At my boy’s basketball, I had someone holding up a cup of coffee and going, ‘Breakfast of Champions.’ And I had... I go, Kicking and Screaming? And he was like ‘yes!'

Released back in 2005, Kicking & Screaming centered on Phil Weston (Ferrell), a family man who gets roped into coaching his son’s soccer team after his competitive father kicks his grandson off the team. The quote in question stems from Phil’s obsession with coffee, which leads him to purchase an elaborate Italian espresso machine that he sets up on the sidelines of his son’s games.

While Kicking & Screaming is hilarious, it doesn’t have the same quotability as some of the Anchorman star’s other films, which is why Will Ferrell was so shocked when the fan uttered it to him. After the initial confusion wore off, Ferrell had a nice conversation with the person who praised him and said that he had no idea how often his family quoted his iconic characters. Ferrell had a hilarious retort, telling the stranger:

I do now, and I need to be paid.

If he is serious about collecting royalties for being quoted in private households, I know my family is going to owe him a small fortune. It does make me wonder if the SNL alumni quotes his own characters from time to time.

After all, it’s a known fact that Will Ferrell likes to dress up as them outside of production. This past December, he put on his iconic Buddy the Elf costume and went to an L.A. Kings hockey game. Of course, Ferrell had to put a twist on the beloved Christmas character and turned the happy-go-lucky elf into a sad, chain-smoking has-been, which angered some of his fans. He’s also known for wandering around as his Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy, from time to time.

One thing that is certain is that Ferrell seems to love these interactions with his fans, so if you ever spot him walking around, you better have a quote ready for him. I know I do!

Danielle Bruncati
Freelance Writer

Danielle Bruncati is a writer and pop culture enthusiast from Southern California. She earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Television Writing and Producing from a top film school. Her goal is to one day be the writer on a show/movie covered by Cinemablend, but for now, she's excited to be a Freelance Writer here.

Danielle watches just about everything, but her favorite shows and movies often land in the YA and romantic comedy spaces. When she's not writing, she can be found wandering around Disneyland or hanging out with her laughter-hating corgi.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Lord Farquadd standing on a balcony alongside two knights delivering a speech to residents of Duloc below in Shrek.

John Lithgow Thought Shrek Seemed Like ‘Fun’ When Lord Farquaad Was Pitched To Him, But He Originally Had One Thing Wrong About The Movie

Naomie Harris stands in a doorway in a red dress in Skyfall.

James Bond’s Naomie Harris Cautions Against The Franchise Being ‘Too Modern’, Offers A+ Choice For The New 007
Spaceship Earth and Fountain at Epcot

Disney Adults Only: There Will Be No Kids Allowed At Epcot's Newest Addition And It Sounds Like Heaven

See more latest
Most Popular
Spaceship Earth and Fountain at Epcot
Disney Adults Only: There Will Be No Kids Allowed At Epcot's Newest Addition And It Sounds Like Heaven
A photo of pop star Michael Jackson with accuser Wade Robson back in the 1980s.
How To Watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson Online And Stream Documentary Sequel Free From Anywhere
Jon Ecker as Jake and Molly Parker as Amy in Fox&#039;s Doc 1x06
How Will Fox's Doc Return For Season 2 Following The Season 1 Finale? One Star Hypes The Big Renewal And 'Loose Ends'
The cast of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2
90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Featured Another Breakup, And Now I'm Super Confused
Melissa Fumero and Matthew Davis in NBC&#039;s Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1
Matthew Davis Revealed His 'Wild Flashback' To Legally Blonde And Reese Witherspoon While Working With Melissa Fumero, And I Get It After Watching Grosse Pointe Garden Society
The Voice Season 27 coaches Kelsea Ballerini, Michael Buble, Adam Levine and John Legend.
Do Adam Levine And The Voice’s Other Coaches Play Favorites In The Battles? I Was Fascinated To Hear Them Talk Strategy
Millie Bobby Brown in a press image from Netflix as Eleven at school during Season 4 of Stranger Things.
There's A Viral Video Of Millie Bobby Brown Admitting Her Husband Jake Bongiovi Won't Pack A Suitcase So He Can Buy New 'Prada' Everywhere He Goes, And I Don't Even Know Where To Start
Lord Farquadd standing on a balcony alongside two knights delivering a speech to residents of Duloc below in Shrek.
John Lithgow Thought Shrek Seemed Like ‘Fun’ When Lord Farquaad Was Pitched To Him, But He Originally Had One Thing Wrong About The Movie
Janeway, Chakotay and Tuvok looking at The Doctor in Star Trek: Voyager
As A Star Trek: Voyager Fan, I’m Jazzed About Janeway And Her Crew Being Brought Back For A New Story
Naomie Harris stands in a doorway in a red dress in Skyfall.
James Bond’s Naomie Harris Cautions Against The Franchise Being ‘Too Modern’, Offers A+ Choice For The New 007