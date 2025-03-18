Will Ferrell Gets So Many Of His Movie Quotes Thrown At Him In Public, But There Was Only One That Was A Huge Shock

“Did we just become best friends? Yep!” “Buddy the Elf, what’s your favorite color?” “You're my boy, Blue!” “Milk was a bad choice.” Chances are you know at least one of these Will Ferrell quotes, and if you do, you probably know where all of them come from. Arguably one of the biggest stars to come out of SNL, Ferrell has made a name for himself in the comedy world with his quippy one-liners that fans throw at each other and even at him in public.

Most of the quotes fans greet Ferrell with come from his best, funniest movies, like Elf, Anchorman, and Old School, just to name a few. However, one fan managed to catch the You’re Cordially Invited star off-guard, reciting a line from one of the most underrated comedy movies in his filmography that took him a second to put together. As the actor told TODAY:

At my boy’s basketball, I had someone holding up a cup of coffee and going, ‘Breakfast of Champions.’ And I had... I go, Kicking and Screaming? And he was like ‘yes!'

Released back in 2005, Kicking & Screaming centered on Phil Weston (Ferrell), a family man who gets roped into coaching his son’s soccer team after his competitive father kicks his grandson off the team. The quote in question stems from Phil’s obsession with coffee, which leads him to purchase an elaborate Italian espresso machine that he sets up on the sidelines of his son’s games.

While Kicking & Screaming is hilarious, it doesn’t have the same quotability as some of the Anchorman star’s other films, which is why Will Ferrell was so shocked when the fan uttered it to him. After the initial confusion wore off, Ferrell had a nice conversation with the person who praised him and said that he had no idea how often his family quoted his iconic characters. Ferrell had a hilarious retort, telling the stranger:

I do now, and I need to be paid.

If he is serious about collecting royalties for being quoted in private households, I know my family is going to owe him a small fortune. It does make me wonder if the SNL alumni quotes his own characters from time to time.

After all, it’s a known fact that Will Ferrell likes to dress up as them outside of production. This past December, he put on his iconic Buddy the Elf costume and went to an L.A. Kings hockey game. Of course, Ferrell had to put a twist on the beloved Christmas character and turned the happy-go-lucky elf into a sad, chain-smoking has-been, which angered some of his fans. He’s also known for wandering around as his Anchorman character, Ron Burgundy, from time to time.

One thing that is certain is that Ferrell seems to love these interactions with his fans, so if you ever spot him walking around, you better have a quote ready for him. I know I do!