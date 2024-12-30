Will Ferrell Drinking And Smoking In His Buddy The Elf Costume Is The Sign I Need To Tell Me The Christmas Season Is Over

I think a lot of us are guilty of this. Christmas comes to an end. But we have spent so much time preparing for the holiday season, baking cookies and watching beloved Christmas movies , that we’re not ready to say goodbye to the annual season of giving. However, Will Ferrell just gave us the best indicator yet that it’s time to take down that tinsel, and to start removing the stockings from the mantle over the fireplace. The iconic comedian who’s always in need of more cowbell went to an L.A. Kings hockey game in his Buddy the Elf costume. But man, did he make Buddy look rough.

There was no Christmas spirit present on funnyman Will Ferrell as he sat near the ice and cheered on the Kings, who prevailed over the Philadelphia Flyers 5 to 4 on Sunday night. Ferrell made sure that the cameraperson in the arena caught “Buddy” chugging a beer:

And later in the game, Ferrell put a cigarette between his lips and stared down the camera, as if daring him to share this bad boy look with Santa. We guarantee that Buddy would end up on the Naughty List if he behaved this way during the year!

Will Ferrell and director Jon Favreau produced an instant holiday classic when they released Elf in 2003. Some people apparently love it so much, they watch it year round … even on July 4th. Now that’s dedication!

In the movie, Ferrell plays a man born to human parents who ends up crawling into Santa’s bag by mistake, and getting raised at the North Pole as an elf. Now a grown man, Buddy (Ferrell) heads to New York City to find his birth father (James Caan) and possibly rediscover the magic of Christmas. It’s the ideal mix of Ferrell comedy and holiday cheer, and that has helped Elf sustain the waves of Christmas competitors that have followed in its wake.

Buddy may be a very excited elf, fascinated by all the small wonders that he finds in the modern world. But Ferrell in the photos above looks like he wants to drink himself to sleep, and possibly set his pajamas on fire by passing out under the mistletoe with a lit cig in his mouth. It’s official, friends. Christmas is over. Bah humbug. Time to move on to 2025.

Speaking of 2025, there are plenty of things to look forward to in the pending new year, including a slate of fresh upcoming theatrical movie releases that will have all of us flocking to the multiplex. And you won’t have to wait very long for a new Will Ferrell movie, as he’s about appear alongside Reese Witherspoon in an anticipated wedding comedy called You’re Cordially Invited, which will be available to anyone with a Prime Video subscription . So cheer up, Buddy! Things are looking up. Also, the Kings won. That’s reason to cheer.