Will Ferrell Shared The Story Behind His Viral Decision To Dress Up As Sad Buddy The Elf At A Hockey Game, And It's The Most Will Ferrell Reasoning Ever
He wasn't spreading Christmas cheer.
The 2024 holiday season is well behind us, but there’s an amusing Christmas-related topic still being talked about. Before 2025 ended, Will Ferrell was seen at an L.A. Kings hockey game dressed as Buddy the Elf… or rather, a Buddy who’d fallen on hard times, as evidenced by his drinking and the cigarette in his mouth. Ferrell has now shared the story behind his viral decision dress up as his character from 2003’s Elf, one of the best Christmas movies, and his reasoning doesn’t get any more Will Ferrell than this.
To be fair, Ferrell has a history of doing weird stuff like this, like when he dressed up as Little Debbie during a visit to The Tonight Show a decade ago or when he DJed a frat party with his son Magnus. But as far as his rationale for why he decided to go dress as the disheveled Buddy the Elf, the SNL alum first gave the following explanation when he appeared on New Heights for why the human raised at the North Pole looked so rough:
Buddy may not have been as skilled as the other elves with working in Santa’s workshop, but to straight up be let go from the North Pole? Was this because Kris Kringle decided Buddy just wasn’t fit to help with making toys anymore, or was this simply a result of budget cuts? Am I thinking too much about this? Probably, but if Buddy had been sent packing, and given how many years he’s lived among other humans, I could see him falling onto booze and tobacco to cope. Anyways, back to reality, here’s what Ferrell said about deciding to dress up for the Kings game:
Oh yeah, people definitely reacted to the sight of Buddy engaging in behavior that’d surely put him on the Naughty List. Will Ferrell’s new Buddy look took the internet by storm, which is a testament to how popular Elf remains more than 20 years after its release. There are even some people who break out the movie during July 4th! However, don’t go thinking that Ferrell donning this costume means that he’s preparing to legitimately reprise Buddy in a sequel or some other project. As he also said during the interview:
Various reasons have been given for why Elf 2 never happened, from the late James Chan claiming that it was because Will Ferrell and director Jon Favreau didn’t get along, to Ferrell saying he wasn’t interested in the sequel’s “rehashed premise.” So that appearances at the Kings game could very well be the last time we ever see the actor “play” Buddy. Given how Elf ended, I’d like to think the real Buddy is still living a great life with Josie and their daughter Susie rather than hitting up hockey games looking like he’d just been hanging out with Ebenezer Scrooge.
Although Elf currently isn’t available to stream following the conclusion of the holiday season, Will Ferrell fans can view his recent documentary Will & Harper with a Netflix subscription and see him next in You’re Cordially Invited, which those with an Amazon Prime Video subscription will be able to view starting on January 30.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.