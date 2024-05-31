Will Nicolas Cage Return For National Treasure 3? Here’s What The Director Thinks
Can you even have a National Treasure movie without Benjamin Franklin Gates?
If there’s anything more elusive than the MacGuffins presented throughout the National Treasure franchise, it’s the prospects of getting the long-awaited threequel onto the schedule of upcoming Disney movies. Franchise star Nicolas Cage’s remarks on National Treasure 3 share that frustration, even though the brass behind the production seem to be in a more hopeful mindset.
That much is true based on recent remarks from Treasure director Jon Turteltaub, in which he gave his opinion on whether Cage would be present for that potential return. Speaking with the folks at the National Treasure Hunt podcast, Turteltaub helped commemorate the 20th anniversary of this Disney series with some hopeful thinking. In his update on National Treasure 3, the helmer also behind such films as The Meg had this to say:
Jon Turteltaub does have a point about Justin Bartha, as back in 2004, Riley Poole was sold to us as the geeky assistant who was more bookish than charming. But two decades and a Hangover trilogy later, that image isn’t exactly sticking. Though for the record, Bartha firmly supports Jon Turteltaub and his magic touch with the series. So if his return for the short-lived Disney+ original National Treasure: Edge of History wasn’t enough of a sign that Riley Poole would be back, there’s that to consider.
This line of thinking leads to another huge question, as Nicolas Cage isn’t the only lead who's in question for the next potential chapter. Actor Diane Kruger seems out of the National Treasure 3 loop, as back in 2022, she claimed that she hasn’t been contacted at all to return alongside Cage and Justin Bartha.
As if the changes of the modern world aren’t enough of a challenge that current writer Chris Bremner would have to incorporate into his story, there now seems to be a possibility that we could be two treasure hunters down. On the plus side, those comments about Justin Bartha’s glow-up could mean that Riley becomes the new lead, offering the opportunity to surround him with some new friends with whom to go treasure hunting.
Then again, do you really think a National Treasure 3 is going to get made without at least Nicolas Cage on board? Ponder that question a little longer, as it feels like we aren't going anywhere anytime soon when it comes to this long awaited quest to discover what's on Page 47 of the Book of Secrets.
It’s been 16 years since we’ve seen National Treasure: Book of Secrets, and its mysterious sequel tease in theaters. But thanks to the magic of a Disney+ subscription, both cinematic entries, as well as National Treasure: Edge of History, are available for streaming. So celebrate the 20th anniversary of Benjamin Franklin Gates’ preservation of the Declaration of Independence by stealing some time to decode this classic all over again.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.