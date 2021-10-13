Will Scream 5 Please Longtime Fans? OG Actor David Arquette Explains
The Dewy Riley actor has some keen thoughts.
David Arquette has been in every Scream installment since the original 1996 film and, in the process, his character, Dew Riley, has gone from hapless deputy to Woodsboro’s sheriff. The actor has also witnessed the ebbs and flows the franchise has experienced over the last three decades. The latest movie is being positioned as a reset of sorts and, unlike previous outings, it wasn’t created under the carefully eye of Wes Craven. While fans might be skittish about the results, Arquette isn’t worried about the final product. In fact, he recently explained how OG and new Scream fans will enjoy the soft reboot of the horror franchise.
The actor didn't hide his enthusiasm for the upcoming horror flick. He recently sounded very confident while talking about the new film, calling it a nice throwback to Wes Craven’s original film. He said about the new film praying tribute to the original film:
Things seem to be looking up with this film, and the fact that actors like David Arquette were willing to return is a good sign. His recent comments may come as a sigh of relief for Scream fans. While some may still be skeptical, hopes are high that Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s love for Wes Craven’s work and horror will translate to the reboot. And in doing so, the new film will seemingly serve as a full-circle moment for the cast as well as audiences.
David Arquette wasn’t done revealing how the latest installment relates to the first movie. The actor, who already feels the film has the late director's approval, explained to IGN how the franchise’s history played into the sequel. He also talked about how the characters relate to one another:
With the movie still set in Woodsboro, the world should still feel familiar to longtime franchise devotees. The location is definitely part of the connection fans have to the 1996 flick. Later in the chat, the star also revealed how the cast and crew respected the work done on previous installments:
Hopefully, David Arquette's comments ring true when the movie is finally released. Fans – new and old – will be able to see how things pan out when Scream arrives in theaters on January 14, 2022.
