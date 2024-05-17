Will Smith On The ‘Important’ Way Bad Boys 4 Was Approached During Filming
Will Smith says Bad Boys 4 had to be more than just another action movie.
It took a long time for a third Bad Boys movie to finally get made, but when it did, the Bad Boys For Life box office showed that the long wait hadn’t dampened fan enthusiasm for the franchise. Going back to make Bad Boys 4 was a pretty obvious choice, and it's clearly one of the most anticipated upcoming Will Smith movies, but Smith says Bad Boys: Rise or Die wasn’t just about putting himself and Martin Lawrence in an action movie, as the film needed to find an emotional core if it was really going to work.
While Smith promises EW that the “popcorn part” of the new Bad Boys movie will be everything fans are looking for in an action movie, he says it was important for him that there be more than just that going on. Smith thinks that the friendship between the two main characters is the real reason the movie resonates with fans. He said...
Bad Boys 4 Life picked up years after Bad Boys 2, seeing our two main characters much older and, hopefully, wiser. The movie itself caused major changes in the lives of the characters, with longtime friend Captain Howard, played by Joe Pantoliano, being killed and Will Smith’s character Mike discovering he has a son, something the Bad Boys For Life ending implied would be important in the next film.
Smith promises that when the Bad Boys: Ride or Die release date arrives next month, it will mean even more changes for our heroes. As, 30 years after the franchise began, Mike and Marcus may no longer be entirely on the same page in regards to what they want. Smith continued...
The Bad Boys: Ride or Die trailer promised us lots of action and things blowing up, but the people who are invested in the relationship between Mike and Marcus may be for an even wilder ride. Whatever may cause them to grow apart could mean there are plans to make Ride or Die the end of the franchise, but if the box office responds as strongly to this movie as it did the last one, I’m sure somebody can find a way to bring them back together again.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.